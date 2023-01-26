Putnam Legislature Chairman Gets GOP Nod for Southeast Supervisor

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

Putnam County Legislature Chairman Paul Jonke was unanimously endorsed last week by the Southeast Republican Committee to run for supervisor in the Town of Southeast.

Jonke was reelected to a new term last November representing District 6. He is vying to succeed Supervisor Tony Hay, who is retiring after finishing his third term.

“My voting record on the Legislature demonstrates my fiscally conservative approach to responsible spending and finding ways to save the county money,” Jonke stated. “I have supported the 2nd Amendment, our volunteer firemen, the special needs community and senior citizens during my tenure on the legislature. I plan to bring these ideals to the Town of Southeast. “

Jonke grew up in Putnam County, graduating from Mahopac High School before earning his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Cortland. He has served as town assessor for the towns of Southeast, Carmel and Kent over the past 30 years.

“I plan to use my many years of experience working on town budgets for over 30 years as well as six county budgets to continue the positive example of fiscal responsibility set by Supervisor Hay,” Jonke said.

A few weeks ago, Nick Durante, a 48-year resident of Southeast, declared his intentions to pursue the Office of Supervisor.