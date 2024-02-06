Putnam County Residents Still Have a Chance to Save Historic Belden House

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Putnam County has long had an opportunity to restore one of it’s oldest and most historic buildings – the Belden House in Carmel.

Despite a commitment in 2006 from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to fully restore the structure, the house remains in poor condition and is rumored to be torn down and replaced by a modern office building to be utilized by the DEP.

However, the DEP has informed the Putnam County Executive that it is open to “any creative solutions there may be for the property (and) remains hopeful for a pragmatic solution and is more than willing to facilitate and engage in productive solutions to that end.”

It seems this is an invitation that local and county government entities would be remiss to ignore. Productive and pragmatic solutions exist but require the financial willpower and commitment from our elected leaders to preserve this historical resource for the benefit of present and future generations.

It would be tragic for our leaders to have to look back with regret, having not seized this opportunity to serve their constituents so easily and ably.

The non-profit Friends of Belden House encourages all citizens of Putnam County to contact their local, county and national representatives without delay to forestall the destruction of this priceless 18th century farmhouse.

Jeff Hodges

Emily Parker

Natasha Didanato

Carmel