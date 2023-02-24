Putnam County Legislator Gouldman to Seek Reelection

Putnam County Legislator Bill Gouldman announced last week he was seeking reelection to a fourth term in District 2, which covers Putnam Valley.

Gouldman, a Republican, was first elected to the seat in 2014.

“It has been an honor to represent the people of Putnam Valley for the past three years. We have been able to bring a common sense, fiscally responsible focus to Putnam County government,” Gouldman said. “Since I came into office, in 2015, all the budgets have passed, we have held down out of control county contracts, kept the county social safety net in place, enhanced public safety, kept cultural programs viable and added services for senior citizens and veterans, all without reducing essential county services”.

Gouldman said despite the accomplishments and successes there was more to be done to reduce spending and implement policies to improve county government.

“I will continue to fight for the families who deal with addiction and substance abuse and support all first responders, including law enforcement, fire and EMS,” he said. “I am confident that we are on the right track and the best days of Putnam County are still to come.”

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne expressed his support for Gouldman.

“I’ve known Bill Gouldman for over 20 years. He is the epitome of a public servant and is someone who has selflessly dedicated much of his time and energy to the people of Putnam County,” Byrne said. “Whether it’s his commitment to the water quality of our lakes or the condition of our transportation infrastructure, Bill has worked tirelessly to ensure the needs of Putnam Valley and its people are heard in county government.”

Legislative Chairman Paul Jonke also praised Gouldman, saying, “Bill Gouldman has been instrumental towards moving matters forward for the betterment of the people of Putnam County. Bill is a man of integrity who works hard on behalf of his constituents.”