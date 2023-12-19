Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Putnam County Legislator Condemns Antisemitic Acts

On Oct. 7, Israel suffered a senseless surprise attack by the Hamas terrorist organization, tragically resulting in a significant loss of life. Since then, the idea of the very existence of Israel has come under siege and there has been an unacceptable increase in antisemitic acts.

Let the record show that I fully support the State of Israel and its right to exist, as well as to defend itself. I strongly condemn the antisemitism and acts of violence against Jewish people on our soil and abroad.

William Gouldman
Putnam County Legislator
District 2

