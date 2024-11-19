Providing Public With Facts is Not Political

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Regarding The Examiner’s Nov. 12 article “Mt. Pleasant Dems Accuse Town of Politicizing Burglary in Release,” why is it a political situation when we are sharing information about recent arrests?

Alerting residents that such alarming incidents are occurring in our town is for the safety of all, and not political.

As far as raising the temperature of our national debate about immigration by mentioning a suspect’s immigration status, we are a nation of laws. No matter how some people twist language, many migrants have entered the country illegally.

If these perpetrators had been from New York City, Connecticut, White Plains or anywhere else, police would routinely state their most recent residence.

It is unfortunate that the leadership of the Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee views every town action through a political lens even when we are not in an election cycle.

My administration has worked solely to protect the town, and we have not based our decisions on what is politically advantageous. Our town’s issues are not Republican or Democrat issues. They affect all residents no matter their political affiliation.

Carl Fulgenzi, Supervisor

Town of Mount Pleasant