Proposed Hotel in Yorktown Makes Very Little Sense to Build

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The Yorktown Planning Board is reviewing a developer’s proposal to build a four-story hotel on a 1,750-square-foot parcel located at the intersection of Commerce Street and Veterans Road.

If you include space for a lobby, and then add a restaurant and bar, room space will be rather tight.

For those who will occupy the hotel rooms, if you are situated on the top floor, as you peer out the front windows, you will see a panoramic view of Commerce Street with its small commercial shops, and, to your left, you may see a bank, small restaurant and gas station, and on the south corner and to your right, the busy intersection of Route 35, Commerce Street and Route 118.

Gazing out of your west-facing window, you can admire the elaborate brick work of the old school building, now the Yorktown Cultural and Community Center. Looking out of the rear window, you can take in the panoramic views of the oil storage tanks of a local fuel oil dealer, and looking slightly to the right, a gazebo and a partially obstructed view of a soccer field.

For those occupants of the lower floors, the views mentioned above will be rather restricted.

Further, you will find the rooms to be rather “tight,” so that every time one opens a door, it rearranges the furniture and even the mice will be hunchbacked!

So what shall we name this iconic structure?

Let’s just call it The Hotel Futility.

Joe Pettit

Yorktown