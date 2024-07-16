Proof of Citizenship Bills for Voting Designed to Perpetuate Voter Fraud Myth

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Rep. Mike Lawler voted for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. This bill seeks to expand proof-of-citizenship requirements to vote in federal elections and imposes voter roll purge requirements on states, legislation Donald Trump has been pushing.

It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. So why the bill? It is just another facet of the massive voter fraud myth. One study by the Brennan Center for Justice found 30 suspected – not confirmed – cases of non-citizen voting out of 23.5 million votes. In addition, this bill contributes to anti-immigrant sentiment as well as disenfranchising people by requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

Lawler’s position also holds that because in Washington, D.C., where non-citizens are allowed to vote, “foreign interference in our elections is a legitimate concern.” His stance is purposefully misleading because non-citizens are only allowed to vote in local elections. What foreign country cares about who D.C.’s mayor is?

It takes a minimum of and often longer than nine years to become a citizen. Why shouldn’t hardworking non-citizens with roots in the community have a say in who will be their city council or school board members?

Doug Bass

Peekskill