Prominent Area Realtor John Kincart Dies at 66

John Patrick Kincart, a prominent realtor and active member of the Yorktown community, died Dec. 5 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 66.

Kincart, who was born in Tarrytown, was a top producing real estate professional in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties for more than 30 years. He co-founded his real estate company, Kincart Associates, with Elaine and was proud to be the #1 agent in Yorktown for 10 years, a title earned through the exceptional service he provided to his clients and community, which included volunteering his time and expertise on the Yorktown Assessment Review and Planning Boards.

He also taught CCD at St. Patrick’s Church, coached soccer, and built floats for school classes and sets for the school dance company. He was always there if help was ever needed, and his ability to create something out of nothing earned him a reputation as a “MacGyver.”

His love and commitment to his family, friends, and community drove everything he did. The center of his life was his partnership with his wife. Together they built a loving and beautiful family with Brianna, Conor, and their “dog-ter” Rory. They designed and built their beautiful home along with their successful business. They valued family traditions and worked together to bring them to life for their family.

Elaborate birthday party props and setups, car duets with Brianna, motorcycle rides with Conor, family vacations to LBI, and annual Thanksgiving celebrations helped create family memories lasting a lifetime. These traditions also extended to their close friends, including the annual wood chopping party with the “Five Families” and numerous trips abroad.

As a child, he took pride in his role as the oldest brother in his family. His higher education began at the Coast Guard Academy, then shifted to Cathedral College. He graduated Magna Cum Laude as he considered priesthood. He taught at Cathedral Prep while starting and coaching their first soccer program.

His family said he loved a good-hearted prank, often investing heavily in the setup. Somehow, the more he teased you, the more you felt loved by him. He was never one to shy away from the dance floor, even when his foot was broken, or if the dance floor happened to be on the bar. His laughter was always the loudest in the room. In addition to his public service, he helped countless family members, friends and strangers through some of their most difficult personal challenges.

He is survived by his wife Elaine and his children, Brianna and Conor. He is also survived by his mother, Grace, and his siblings: Mary Kincart, Christine Kincart, Joe and Laurie Kincart, Stephen and Sue Kincart, and Andy Kincart, along with all their children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, John Kincart.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Yorktown Funeral Home. A Mass will be held Sat., Dec 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Yorktown.