Professional, Community Work Makes Sadler Hormazabal Best in Lakeland

I am writing to express my full support for Tracy Sadler Hormazabal as a candidate for the Lakeland school board.

Having known Tracy for the past 15 years, I can confidently say she possesses the qualities necessary to excel in this role. She is deeply committed to improving our school system and ensuring every student receives a quality education.

Throughout our interactions, Tracy has impressed me as a caring parent and dedicated educator. She pursued her studies at both Binghamton and Columbia University, earning degrees in special education and deaf education. Tracy has been teaching the hard of hearing for the past 32 years and her experience is commendable. She also has experience volunteering with Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, soccer, basketball and baseball. Tracy has been a resident of the Yorktown community for the past 17 years and is actively involved in her church ministry.

During our interactions, I have always been impressed by Tracy’s genuine concern for her community and her desire to make a positive impact. Her life’s work has been focused on supporting special needs students. Despite the demands of her career, she remains actively involved in her children’s extracurricular activities and interested in improving the education of all students within the Lakeland Central School District. Tracy is not one to shy away from hard work and she possesses a deep understanding of the needs of our district.

I am confident that Tracy Sadler Hormazabal will bring fresh ideas, dedication and a collaborative spirit to the school board, and I wholeheartedly endorse her for this important position.

Yolanda Alexander

Yorktown