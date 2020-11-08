Pressure for Trump to Concede Mounts as Kushner, First Lady, Chris Christie Weigh In

Pressure is mounting on President Donald Trump to resign as First Lady Melania Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as well as presidential son-in-law/presidential advisor Jared Kushner weigh in on how to proceed.

CNN cites sources in reporting Kushner and Mrs. Trump approaching the president about accepting the loss but former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, a Republican and close ally of the president, made comments while on ABC.

“If your basis for not conceding is that there was voter fraud, then show us. Show us. Because if you can’t show us, we can’t do this,” said Christie, urging the GOP to embrace the same message. “We can’t back you blindly without evidence.”

Democrats also appeared on the Sunday morning shows imploring Republicans to exert political pressure on Trump to concede and accept the loss.

“This country is bigger than any one person, and this democracy is teetering,” stated South Carolina Representative James Clyburn, a senior Democrat pivotal to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the primary.

“We had better get a hold of ourselves and this country and stop catering to the whims of one person,” Clyburn also said on CNN. “So it doesn’t matter to me whether or not he concedes — what matters to me is whether or not the Republican Party will step up and help us preserve the integrity of this democracy.”

* After original publication of this article, former Republican President George W. Bush issued his own lengthy statement: “…We urge all Americans to join us in wishing our next President and Vice President well as they prepare to take up their important duties,” the final sentence of the statement reads.