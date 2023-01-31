Police Seeking Help to ID Vehicle, Driver in Mount Kisco Hit-and-Run

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident Monday night night at the intersection of Main and Boltis streets in Mount Kisco.

A dark-colored SUV turned left from Main Street onto Boltis Street and struck the pedestrian before fleeing the scene, according to Westchester County Police.

The 53-year-old pedestrian was brought to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. He remains hospitalized.

County police is seeking help from the public to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the incident. The hit-and-run occurred at about 5:49 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the accident, or any resident or business with video footage from the area, is asked to contact the Mount Kisco precinct’s Community Resource Officer – PO Edwin Ramirez – at 914-864-7008. All calls are confidential.

This story is developing and will be updated when/if more details become available.

Westchester County Police also maintain a voice tip line at (800) 898-TIPS (8477), an electronic tips email address (tips@wccops.com), and a mobile app for Apple and Android phones with a “Submit a Tip” button to enable the public to provide information confidentially or anonymously. The WCPD Mobile App can be downloaded by searching “Westchester County PD” in the app store.