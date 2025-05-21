Police: Body of Woman Found in Woods an ‘Apparent Suicide’; Not from Mount Kisco

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Adam Stone

Westchester County Police are investigating an apparent suicide after a woman’s body was discovered Wednesday morning in a wooded area directly across from Ben & Jerry’s, near the intersection of East Main Street and Lexington Avenue.

“The deceased is a female who is not from Mount Kisco,” county police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary told The Examiner in a prepared statement. “Due to an ongoing investigation, further information is not available for disclosure at this time.”

A report published by The Examiner earlier today noted that the scene drew a response from county police, including detectives from the department’s forensics unit. Officers were seen reviewing the area and documenting evidence throughout the wooded trail.