Police Blotter,October 8 – October 14, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Castle Police Department

Sept. 29: Police responded to a Mount Kisco residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a mother and daughter. Officers arrived on the scene and mediated the situation. The incident was documented.

Sept. 29: A female resident in Chappaqua arrived at police headquarters to report a case of identity theft. The complainant reported that an unknown individual opened a credit card in her name at a retail store located in New York City. The incident is being investigated by detectives.

Sept. 30: A Millwood woman reported to police headquarters regarding a domestic incident with her estranged husband. The incident stemmed from a disagreement over child care. Both parties were interviewed and the incident was documented.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 27: A subject arrived at headquarters at 4:24 p.m. to report that she has been receiving E-ZPass charges for an old license plate on a car that her husband previously possessed. The complainant stated that the license plate was on a Mercedes SUV.

Sept. 27: A caller reported at 5:51 p.m. that her one-year-old child was crawling on the floor of one of her bedrooms and the door accidentally closed and locked. The responding officers reported being able to gain access to the room and reunite the child with her mother.

Sept. 28: Report of a past larceny of an iPhone at 3:40 p.m. that was delivered by FedEx yesterday to a Peppercorn Place residence and was apparently stolen by a male party wearing an Amazon delivery vest. A report was filed.

Sept. 28: A caller reported at 6:07 p.m. that she lost her wallet while attending the Armonk Outdoor Art Show today. She described the item as a brown leather wallet with a strap and house keys attached to them. The wallet contained a $100 bill, a New York State driver’s license and credit cards. The report was filed as a matter of record. Officers working the art show for Sept. 29 were notified as well.

Sept. 30: A Pioneer Trail resident reported at 3:05 a.m. being home with her young kids and hearing noise coming from downstairs. Responding officers reported an animal gained entry and assisted with removing it from the house.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 28: Report of a larceny on Manville Road at 1:59 p.m. It was reported that Pleasantville Cottage School residents stole a bicycle but the complainant declined to press charges after the bike was retrieved. The case was closed.

Oct. 3: Report of a larceny on Highview Terrace at 1:53 p.m. No further details were provided because the case is open.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Sept. 30: At 3:45 p.m., report of a vehicle and suspect that had just been involved in a knife-point robbery in New Milford, Conn. The robbery occurred when the suspect followed a victim home after they retrieved a FedEx package delivery of an Apple watch at their parents’ residence. The suspect attempted to steal the package at knifepoint, making several attempts to stab the victim. At about 5:10 p.m., members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) spotted the vehicle heading westbound on I-84 in Patterson. They initiated a traffic stop with assistance from road patrol deputies and state police. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Philadelphia man, was positively identified by the victim as the individual who had committed the robbery. A knife and stolen property were recovered from the vehicle. A warrant was issued in Connecticut for first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny and unlawful restraint. The man was arraigned in Putnam County Court on Oct. 1 as a fugitive from justice and was ordered held without bail pending his extradition to Connecticut.

State Police

Sept. 20: State police from the Somers barracks arrested a man for posing as an attorney and targeting victims on virtual substance abuse venues. An investigation determined that David Karaca, 56, of Somers, also known as David Radcliffe and David Corazza, posed as an attorney on a Los Angeles-based virtual Alcoholics Anonymous group and allegedly defrauded a victim out of $7,500 for legal fees despite not being a lawyer. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Somers Court for third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony.

Yorktown Police Department

Sept. 26: A 44-year-old Mount Kisco man was charged at 5:09 p.m. with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment following a walk-in report of a past domestic incident and a violation of an Order of Protection.

Oct. 3: A 36-year-old East Hampton, N.Y. man was arrested at 3:49 p.m. and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both Class E felonies. Police responded to Club Fit in Jefferson Valley on Oct. 1 on a report of a larceny of a wallet. An investigation revealed the victim’s credit card was recently used in Putnam County. Further information led police to the defendant, whose vehicle was located on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Pelham Manor, where he was arrested.