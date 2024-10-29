Police Blotter,October 29 – November 4, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Oct. 20: A 27-year-old Ossining man was charged with aggravated DWI at 2:17 a.m. after an officer on patrol observed his vehicle at a standstill and impeding traffic on Main Street near North Moger Avenue. The man subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. He was charged after having a blood-alcohol level greater than .18 percent. The suspect was released pending an appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court. A passenger in his vehicle was taken by Westchester EMS to Northern Westchester Hospital due to being severely intoxicated and unable to stand on his own.

Oct. 20: Officers responded to a business on the 200 block of East Main Street at 1:39 p.m. on a report of damage to the front door and a possible break in. Officers cleared the premises and the owner reported finding no damage or missing property inside. A review of security camera video revealed no one had entered the premises.

Oct. 21: At 1:32 a.m., report of a domestic incident that occurred a short time earlier at a Barker Street residence. A man told officers he had argued with his adult daughter over money and a physical altercation ensued. An investigation is continuing.

Oct. 23: A Stewart Place resident reported at 8:35 a.m. that someone entered her unlocked car overnight and rummaged through it. There was nothing of value in the vehicle and nothing was reported missing. The incident was not captured on security video in the area.

Oct. 23: Two residents of a condominium complex in the village reported at 5:08 p.m. that a man who does not live there regularly walks his dog at the property and ignores the No Trespassing signs posted around the complex. They provided a description of the man and the times he has been observed walking his dog. Officers will attempt to locate the man to warn him that he could be charged with criminal trespassing if he continues to enter the property without authorization.

Oct. 24: Report of a woman in her 80s suffering from low blood pressure and needing medical assistance on North Bedford Road at 3:56 p.m. Officers responded along with Westchester EMS and AMR ambulance personnel to provide initial care. The woman was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital by AMR ambulance.

New Castle Police Department

Oct. 19: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a husband and wife. Officers mediated the situation and the incident was documented.

Oct. 20: A Mount Kisco resident reported being the victim of identity theft after a credit card was opened under his name at a department store. The investigation is ongoing by detectives.

Oct. 21: An Ossining man was arrested and charged with DWI after he was involved in a one-car accident. The man was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in New Castle Town Court in November.

Oct. 24: Police arrested a 43-year-old Hackensack N.J. man, who was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony and third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief, both Class D felonies. The arrest stems from an investigation where the suspect allegedly entered a dwelling unlawfully and proceeded to remove various items, including a safe. New Castle police were assisted by state police, Westchester County RTC, Greenburgh police, the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Elmsford police, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The suspect was processed at headquarters and arraigned in Town of New Castle Court on Oct. 25. He was remanded without bail to the Westchester County Jail and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 21. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call New Castle police at 914-238-4422 or submit an anonymous tip https://local.nixle.com/tip/new-castle-police-department/ or text 888-777 and start the message with TIPNC911.

North Castle Police Department

Oct. 18: An officer reported that an 11-year-old boy dislocated his shoulder in the playground on MacDonald Avenue; 60 Control was notified. The responding officer reported that the party was transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Oct. 19: A caller reported at 1:10 p.m. that there was a duffel bag in the lane of travel on northbound I-684 at mile marker 10.3.

Oct. 19: A complainant reported from Sarles Street at 11:59 p.m. that his neighbor’s dog has been barking outside for more than four-and-a-half hours and no one appears to be home. The responding officer reported that the dog was barking at the location and no subjects appeared to be on-premise at this time. The desk officer left a voicemail for the owner.

Oct. 20: At 1:48 p.m., there was a report of a larceny that occurred in the past at the Stop & Shop on North Broadway. Officers responded and depositions were secured. A report to follow.

Oct. 21: A Whippoorwill Road resident reported at 12:31 p.m. that she had a political sign that she believes was stolen and wishes to report the incident.

Pleasantville Police Department

Oct. 20: Parties were dispersed after it was reported at 8:54 a.m. that they were using the Pleasantville High School main turf field without permission or a permit.

Oct. 23: A 43-year-old Hawthorne woman was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation after being pulled over on Bedford Road for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Oct. 17: A 59-year-old Cold Spring man was arrested following an incident in Philipstown. At about 3:20 p.m., a resident in the area of Route 9D near Mandalay Drive saw someone take campaign signs. The witness was able to give deputies a detailed description of both the suspect and his vehicle. Deputies tracked the vehicle to Cold Spring and interviewed the man before arresting him and charging him with one count of petty larceny.

Oct. 18: A 56-year-old Southeast man was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and the misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and second-degree aggravated harassment. Members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit took the man into custody in Southeast. The arrest followed a brief investigation into threatening messages he sent to another party. While questioning the suspect, investigators learned that he was prohibited from owning firearms due to a prior felony conviction but possessed a firearm and narcotics. A search warrant was issued for his home, which led to the recovery of a loaded rifle, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, he had an outstanding warrant from the Danbury Police Department.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 22: A 38-year-old Yorktown man was charged at 3:04 p.m. with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony, in connection with a domestic incident on Aug. 20. After an investigation, he was also charged with third-degree assault.

Oct. 22: At 6:35 p.m., a 36-year-old East Hampton, N.Y. man was charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of second-degree identity theft, all Class E felonies, following a report of a stolen wallet Sept. 30 at Club Fit. The defendant then allegedly used a stolen debit card at a Yorktown gas station to remove cash from the victim’s bank account. He was remanded to Westchester County Jail.

Oct. 23: A 37-year-old Verplanck man was arrested at 8:02 p.m. and charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony, following a report of a past domestic incident in Jefferson Valley, and violation of an Order of Protection. A police officer met with the victim who alleged the man contacted her in person at her place of work and harassed her by making physical contact that caused her to be alarmed. A new Temporary Order of Protection was issued.