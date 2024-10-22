Police Blotter,October 22 – October 28, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Oct. 13: Report received at 8:35 p.m. of a suspicious person in a vehicle parked in front of a home on High Street. Officers made contact with a man who turned out to be a private security guard retained by a utility company. He said he was hired to be present while work was going on at another residence on the block.

Oct. 15: A patron at a North Bedford Road gym reported at 8:30 p.m. that his bicycle was stolen from outside the facility while he was working out for several hours. The bicycle, valued at $600, was left unlocked alongside the building. An officer canvassed local businesses but the theft was not captured on any security camera video.

Oct. 15: A resident reported at 9:24 p.m. that his car was damaged by a hit-and-run driver while the vehicle was parked on West Street for several hours.

Oct. 16: A Croton Avenue resident reported at 8:37 a.m. that his dog was missing for the last 20 minutes. An officer located the dog on Turner Lane and reunited it with its owner.

Oct. 17: A request was received at 12:29 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a man who has been sitting in his car for several hours in a parking lot on Carpenter Avenue. The man told an officer he was fine and not in need of any assistance.

New Castle Police Department

Oct. 11: A Port Chester man was arrested for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration after a traffic stop was conducted for an inoperable brake light. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of New Castle Court.

Oct. 12: A Pride flag was removed from a property without the owner’s consent. The incident was documented and is being investigated by the department’s detectives.

Oct. 14: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a domestic dispute between an estranged boyfriend and girlfriend. The verbal dispute was a result of a disagreement over child visitation rights. The incident was documented and both parties were referred to Family Court.

Oct. 14: A male resident reported that his front license plate was removed from his vehicle, which was parked in a local parking lot. The incident was documented and the resident was referred to the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Oct. 14: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and wife. The argument started after the husband refused to sleep in the living room. The situation was mediated at the scene by officers and the incident was documented.

Oct. 15: A Chappaqua woman reported a domestic incident. The resident reported that she and her estranged husband are finalizing a divorce and there have been some contentious disagreements regarding finances. Both parties were interviewed and advised to have their attorneys handle the divorce.

North Castle Police Department

Oct. 11: An E-911 caller reported at 12:09 a.m. that a vehicle drove off the roadway on Whippoorwill Road. The caller described the vehicle as a black Lucid. The responding officer reported that the vehicle is stuck in an embankment. Armonk Garage was dispatched and 60 Control was notified to dispatch the Armonk Fire Department because of an odor of smoke from the electric vehicle. Armonk Garage removed the car.

Oct. 11: A caller reported at 7:34 p.m. that a male wearing a dark vest and gray pants on Main Street appears to be intoxicated and is currently walking into a gas station. The party was believed to be operating a gray Honda. Officers responded and reported locating a male who was on foot. He was ultimately transported to Northern Westchester Hospital. The vehicle, owned by the subject, was being stored at Armonk Garage.

Oct. 12: A Meadow Hill Place resident arrived at headquarters at 8:39 p.m. to report that his property is currently being sold without his permission through means of fraudulent activities.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Oct. 11: Deputies were dispatched to Church Road in the area of Kramers Pond Road in Putnam Valley at 10:45 p.m. to respond to a rollover vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputies observed a vehicle on its side with live wires down in the area. They were able to remove the driver, a 60-year-old Yonkers woman, who was the only occupant, through the sunroof and quickly determined that she was under the influence of alcohol. She was placed under arrest and transported to Westchester Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of her injuries. She was also issued traffic tickets for speed not reasonable and prudent and failure to keep right.

Oct. 13: A deputy observed a vehicle traveling southbound on I-684 near the Westchester County line in Southeast at 1:10 a.m. that was speeding and unable to maintain its lane. A traffic stop was made, and the driver, a 36-year-old Manhattan man, was observed to be under the influence of alcohol. Multiple open beer cans were located inside the vehicle. The driver was unable to complete the standard field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for aggravated DWI due to his blood-alcohol content being greater than .18 percent. He was also issued traffic tickets for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, speeding and moving from a lane unsafely.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 10: A 16-year-old Yorktown boy was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle after police received a report at 3:02 p.m. of a past domestic incident between a mother and her son. The mother, who was the victim, alleged her son forced her locked bedroom door open, then left in her vehicle, driving without a license.

Oct. 12: A 50-year-old Croton-on-Hudson man was charged with allegedly towing an unregistered trailer on Underhill Avenue at 1:18 p.m. A DMV check revealed the man’s driver’s license had been revoked.

Oct. 16: A 33-year-old Wappingers Falls man was charged with driving while utilizing a mobile phone and having a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop at 7:55 p.m. on Route 6 near the Taconic State Parkway.

Oct. 17: A 43-year-old Shrub Oak woman was charged with second-degree criminal contempt at 5:25 p.m. for violating an order of protection stemming from a past domestic incident.