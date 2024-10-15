Police Blotter,October 15 – October 21, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Oct. 9: Report of an assault at Burger King on North Bedford Road at 3:15 p.m. The victim reported that she got in an argument with another customer and was punched in the face. The woman who struck her also pulled the store’s fire alarm before driving away in a car with Florida license plates. The specific license of the vehicle was subsequently obtained and an investigation is continuing.

Oct. 9: A man arrived at the Green Street precinct at 7:59 p.m. to report a violation of an Order of Protection. He said he received a phone call from a person who is barred by court order from having any contact with him. He asked for a report to be prepared to document the incident but did not want to pursue the matter at this time.

Oct. 10: A homeowner viewing a security camera on her phone reported at 3:31 p.m. that several persons were trespassing on her property on Grove Street. Officers found several men in a backyard who said they had been hired to do tile work at the residence. The homeowner was contacted by phone and she said she did not realize the men were from the tile company because work was not supposed to start for several more days. She consented to the men remaining there to begin the job.

Oct. 10: Report of a loud dispute between a man and a woman in a parked car at Lexington Avenue and Gatto Drive at 6 p.m. The woman told officers that she had driven the man from Yonkers to Mount Kisco when he discovered his wallet was missing. He became enraged and accused her of hiding the wallet somewhere in the car. With the woman’s permission, officers searched the car and verified for the man that his wallet was not there. Both parties then went their separate ways.

Oct. 11: Report received at 3:31 a.m. of an attempted larceny at a convenience store on North Bedford Road. Upon arrival, officers were told that a man with a backpack had entered the store, took some ice cream and cans of beer and entered the store’s bathroom. When the man tried to leave the store, the employee blocked his way. Upon officers’ arrival, the store employee said he wanted the man to pay for the items but did not wish to pursue charges. The man paid and left the premises.

New Castle Police Department

Oct. 5: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. Subsequent to an investigation at the scene, the husband was arrested for initially preventing his wife from calling 911 for help. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

Oct. 7: Police responded to the commuter parking lot on a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. The registered owner reported that she parked her vehicle in the lot and when she returned there were scratches to the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 7: A Mount Kisco woman reported that three Amazon packages were removed from the front of her residence by an unidentified male without her consent. Video surveillance footage was obtained and the investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 8: A political sign was removed from the front lawn of a Chappaqua residence without the owner’s consent. The incident was documented.

Oct. 10: A Chappaqua woman called the department to report a larceny. The resident reported that she received a package delivery that was left at her front door and a short time later an unidentified male removed the package. Video surveillance footage was obtained and the investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Oct. 4: A 911 caller reported at 9:21 a.m. that a member at Equinox gym on Business Park Drive lost consciousness and is currently not responding. After 60 Control was advised, the responding officer reported that the party had regained consciousness and refused medical attention.

Oct. 6: A complainant reported at 5:35 p.m. that while walking on Business Park Drive, a dog, described as large and brown in color, escaped from its owner’s control and bit him. The bite caused minor puncture wounds to the subject’s forearm. A report was filed.

Oct. 6: The desk received a call at 8:31 p.m. reporting a larceny that occurred in the past at Stop & Shop on North Broadway. The responding officer reported that depositions were secured. A report will follow.

Oct. 8: An employee from Bright Horizons day care on Old Post Road reported a bear cub roaming the woods in the area of the facility at 9:54 a.m. The animal control officer was dispatched and reported that the bear was gone upon arrival.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 8: A 31-year-old Peekskill man was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors following a stop on Route 6 for allegedly committing a moving traffic violation at 6:50 p.m. Police allege the man refused to provide a driver’s license or identification, refused to exit the vehicle when instructed and physically obstructed two uniformed officers from performing their official duties.

Oct. 9: A 33-year-old Yorktown man was charged with speeding in a school zone on Lexington Avenue at 10:03 a.m. A DMV check of the vehicle showed it was unregistered and the man’s driver’s license was suspended.