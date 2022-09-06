News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Sept. 1: Officers responded to West Street at 1:26 p.m. after a resident reported that his wallet had been stolen. Upon arrival, the man advised that he may have lost his wallet but believes it was stolen from him the day before. He was unable to say where it might have been stolen and who might have been responsible.

Sept. 1: Officers responded to Kirby Plaza at 6:18 p.m. after a resident reported that he had been threatened by a relative during an argument on Barker Street.

Sept. 2: A Grove Street resident reported at 9:09 a.m. that graffiti had been spray-painted on the back of a road sign. The responding officer notified Mount Kisco DPW, which made arrangements to cover the graffiti up.

Sept. 2: A resident reported at 10:03 a.m. that she has been receiving harassing texts and phone calls from a person known to her who lives in Connecticut. An officer assisted the woman in blocking the number the calls were coming from. The officer also contacted police in Connecticut to report the matter and request assistance as the investigation continues.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Aug. 24: A Grand Street resident reported at 7:16 a.m. that a person wearing a hooded sweatshirt, hat and what looked like a track suit walked onto his property at 4:38 a.m. The caller stated that the person walked up to one of his vehicles with a small flashlight, tried the door handle of the vehicle, which was locked, looked into the window of the other vehicle in the driveway, but did not attempt to open the door and then walked away.

Aug. 24: A caller from Maple Street reported at 9:26 a.m. that a person entered his unlocked vehicle and stole $2,700. Patrol responded and an investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 24: A caller reported at 8:21 p.m. that there was a suspicious package outside The Black Cow on Old Post Road South. The package was described as a cardboard box with duct tape over the top. Patrol investigated and found that the package in question was discarded construction materials.

Aug. 26: A Mount Airy Road resident reported that an unknown person submitted a request at 3:10 p.m. to the U.S. Post Office to have her mail forwarded to an unknown address in Brooklyn.

Aug. 29: A civilian arrived at headquarters at 7:34 p.m. to report that someone used his credit card number to purchase two iPhones online to be delivered to an Apple store in Manhattan. The store notified him that the items were ready for pick-up, but he advised them that he did not make the purchases.

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 26: A caller reported at 12:29 p.m. seeing a Facebook post regarding a suspicious 2022 Honda Civic bearing New Jersey license plate C87PKZ involved in mail theft in town. The caller advised that he had just observed that same vehicle, possibly occupied by two males, on Limestone Road. The driver was described as a heavyset male wearing prescription glasses, and the passenger may have had a beard. The responding officers reported that Limestone Road, Hadley Road and the surrounding area checked clear. The vehicle in question had apparently fled the area prior to their arrival.

Aug. 26: A High Street resident reported pry marks to the front door of his residence at 6:15 p.m. No entry was made into the residence. The caller reported he noticed the damage yesterday. Officers responded and stated that the damage may be several months old. Photos were secured; a report will follow.

Aug. 28: Report of a suspicious gray Nissan on High Street at 8:15 a.m. The caller asked the driver of the car what he is doing and the driver said he was out of gas. The vehicle then continued down the road and stopped on the wrong side of the street. A second caller reported the vehicle was parked in her driveway. The responding officer was advised and located the vehicle. The officer requested a tow for the car, which was disabled. An e-Justice check uncovered the driver’s license had been suspended on Aug. 7 for failure to answer a summons in the Village of Mamaroneck. The vehicle was removed by Armonk Garage and the arrest was processed roadside.

Aug. 29: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 9:50 a.m. to report that her mail was stolen during the overnight on Aug. 26. A few days later, the complainant noticed that there was a check cashed in the amount of $20,000 to an unknown party. A report taken as a matter of record.

Pleasantville Police Department

Aug. 31: A Vanderbilt Avenue resident reported at 4:30 p.m. that packages left outside their door were opened and the contents stolen.

Sept. 1: An Ashwood Avenue resident reported at 12:47 p.m. that he was a victim of wire fraud. The complainant stated he would report to headquarters to file a report.

Sept. 1: A Saratoga Avenue resident reported at 8:04 p.m. that fraudulent accounts were opened in his name.

Sept. 2: A Hobby Street resident reported at 5:03 p.m. that his 2009 Honda Odyssey sustained damage.

Yorktown Police Department

Aug. 29: At 8:08 p.m., a 49-year-old Brooklyn woman was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors, plus several traffic infractions, after being observed traveling on Route 6 in a vehicle with an inoperable head lamp, unlawfully tinted windows and an expired temporary New Jersey registration. A Michael Kohrs jacket valued at $180 along with an antitheft device was observed in the back seat and a quantity of Oxycodone was also discovered.

Aug. 30: James Vastola, 29, of Pleasantville, was charged at 2:34 a.m. with third-degree criminal mischief, a Class E felony, for allegedly throwing a recycling bin at a woman’s vehicle following an argument. He then allegedly kicked the vehicle, causing damage to the passenger side door. He was arrested after being located walking on Lexington Avenue.

Aug. 31: A 20-year-old Yorktown man was charged at 7:44 a.m. with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and numerous traffic violations following a rollover car accident on Route. 6.

Editor’s note: The Examiner will print the names of suspects arrested if they are charged with a felony and based upon availability from the local police departments.