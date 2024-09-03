Police Blotter, September 3 – September 9, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Aug. 24: A Stewart Place resident reported at 10:50 a.m. that a package that had been delivered to his building had apparently been stolen. The man received a text message that the package was left in the lobby but it was not there when the resident went to get it. After taking the larceny report, an officer decided to check some nearby buildings, found the package in one of them and brought it to the man who had made the report.

Aug. 24: A 26-year-old Queens man was arrested on a felony warrant following a traffic stop at 12:52 p.m. on South Moger Avenue. After making the stop, the officer determined that the driver was wanted on a grand theft warrant issued by the Miami-Dade Police Department. The suspect was booked at the Green Street precinct, arraigned in Mount Kisco Justice Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail pending extradition to Florida. He was also issued summonses for not wearing his seatbelt and having a loud muffler.

Aug. 27: Report of a person trespassing on private property on South Bedford Road at 12:49 p.m. An officer located a man who was placing fliers on the windshields of cars in the parking lot. The man was advised that management wanted him to leave their property and he complied.

Aug. 27: Two men wanted for failing to appear in court were arrested at 5:28 p.m. after an officer on patrol observed them in Kirby Plaza. One of the men had failed to appear in court to answer a summons charging him with drinking alcohol in public and the other similarly failed to answer a summons for public urination. The two men were booked at the Green Street precinct, arraigned in Mount Kisco Justice Court and released pending a Sept. 12 court appearance.

Aug. 29: Officers were dispatched to Smith Avenue at 1:36 p.m. after a person called 911 and hung up without speaking with a dispatcher. Responding officers determined that a verbal domestic dispute had occurred and that one of the persons involved was in emotional crisis. The Mobile Crisis Response Team was requested to respond and assist.

North Castle Police Department

Aug 25: An anonymous male caller reported at 8:30 a.m. that contractors have been starting to work before hours described in the noise ordinance at a new house being built at 22 Whippoorwill Rd. The responding officer advised the contractor of the noise ordinance.

Aug. 26: A caller reported a two-car accident in the parking lot of Byram Hills High School on Tripp Lane at 10:55 a.m. An officer was dispatched and reported the pertinent information has been gathered. A report will follow.

Aug. 26: Report of a landlord-tenant dispute at on Washington Avenue at 8:11 p.m. The caller stated that she returned home from Colombia about 15 minutes in the past, and reports that the room that she rents was in disarray with items strewn about. The caller believes that her landlord is responsible after seeking to raise her rent. One of the responding officers advised that after speaking to both parties, it was decided that they would resolve the matter amicably without further police involvement.

Aug. 27: Westchester County police reported at 4:01 a.m. receiving a call of an elderly female was is walking in the middle of the roadway in the area of Route 120 and Nannyhagen Road with a bed sheet on top of her head. The responding officers reported checking the surrounding area and located the subject in question 100 feet north of Bear Ridge Road on Route 120. Mount Pleasant police responded.

Aug. 27: An employee from a North Broadway business reported at 11:18 a.m. that someone has been calling the business numerous times and “harassing” the employees. The responding officer gathered the information. A report was made as a matter of record.

Aug. 28: A caller reported at 8:12 p.m. that while riding his bicycle he fell into an open hole on the sidewalk on Annadale Street. The bicyclist reported head and neck pain. The responding officers stated that the party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Pleasantville Police Department

Aug. 26: An officer on patrol was near the 7-Eleven on Bedford Road at 5:51 p.m. when he noticed a disabled vehicle with two flat tires in the roadway. The car had apparently become disabled when driving over a construction plate. The officer escorted the car to Mavis Tires on Marble Avenue.

Aug. 27: Report of a resident with a medical issue on Greenmeadow Road at 8:25 p.m. Emergency personnel transported the resident to the hospital.

State Police/Somers

Aug. 9: Police arrested Michael Dziedzic, 38, of Mahopac, and charged him with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. An investigation determined that Dziedzic stole wire and construction material valued at more than $3,000 on several occasions from a contractor company working for NYSEG in the Somers area beginning in May.

Yorktown Police Department

Aug. 26: A 26-year-old Mahopac man voluntarily surrendered at police headquarters at 2:48 p.m. and was charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in connection with an Aug. 24 incident at the Tee Bar & Grille in Yorktown. It is alleged the defendant walked up to another male and struck him in the face before attempting to flee the scene. It is also alleged a second victim was cut with an edged weapon to his torso. Both victims were transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and released.