Police Blotter, September 27 – October 3, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

Sept. 15: Putnam County 911 dispatched police to the vicinity of 912 Route 6 in Mahopac at 10:39 a.m. for a subject, possibly with a gun, engaging in a verbal dispute. Responding officers arrived at the location within one minute and determined one of the subjects, Zongbo Xu, 48, of College Point, Queens, had reportedly displayed a handgun during the dispute. Xu was taken into custody without further incident and a firearm was recovered from the scene. After an investigation by police, Xu was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. The suspect was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and held at Putnam County Jail on $25,000 bail to await further proceedings.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Sept. 20: Security staff at Target on North Bedford Road reported at 2:30 p.m. a larceny of more than $1,000 in merchandise that occurred the previous day. Video evidence was provided to a patrol officer. The matter was subsequently turned over to detectives for continued investigation.

Sept. 21: Officers responded to Gregory Avenue and Main Street at 10:22 p.m. on a report of a verbal domestic dispute in progress. A woman told officers that her boyfriend was following her around and she wanted him to stop. The boyfriend stated that he might harm himself and ran off. Officers were able to locate him and bring him to Northern Westchester Hospital for mental health care.

Sept. 21: Christian Monroy, 24, of Moore Avenue was charged at 6:39 p.m. with operating a motor vehicle without a required interlock device and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The charges followed an investigation into a minor accident on Main Street, where it was determined that the suspect had a revoked driver’s license and had been previously ordered not to operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. He was released pending an Oct. 6 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Sept. 21: An officer responded to a gas station on Main Street at 6:09 p.m. on a report of a dispute between a customer and employee. The employee requested that the patron leave the property and the customer complied.

Sept. 21: A 56-year-old man was issued a summons for drinking an alcoholic beverage in public at 2:27 p.m. after an officer on patrol observed him drinking beer in the Shoppers Park parking lot. He is due in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Oct. 20.

Sept. 21: A resident arrived at the Green Street precinct at 9:21 a.m. to turn in a credit card he found on the street. An officer was able to return it to its owner.

Sept. 22: A building owner on the 300 block of Lexington Avenue reported at 7:57 a.m. that he discovered damage to a door and rear window of the structure while conducting an inspection. He said it was unclear when and how the damage occurred. He requested a report be prepared because he intends to file an insurance claim.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Sept. 13: Patrol arrested a 66-year-old Croton man at 5:03 p.m. and charged the suspect with third-degree assault. The defendant was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Sept. 14: A caller reported a possible assault occurring in another apartment within her building on Munson Street at 12:41 p.m. Patrols responded and arrested a 37-year-old Croton man for assaulting his 77-year-old mother. The defendant was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Sept. 19: A caller reported at 3:38 p.m. that a driver in a white sedan appeared to be falling asleep while traveling northbound on Route 9. The caller reported that the operator’s head was bobbing up and down. The caller was able to tell the operator to pull over, which she did. The caller pulled over along with the other driver at the Senasqua Road exit ramp. Patrols were dispatched and requested an ambulance for the operator. Patrol reported that the operator refused further medical attention and was given a courtesy transport to Springvale Apartments.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 16: A complainant reported that a large bear was near the rear of her Round Hill Road property at 6:17 p.m. The caller reported that the animal was near fruit trees on the property and not behaving in an aggressive manner but requested an officer respond to check the area. The responding officer reported speaking with the resident. The animal was gone on arrival.

Sept. 18: The Westchester County Department of Emergency Services reported at 5:19 p.m. that a 79-year-old woman had too much insulin. Armonk Ambulance and Paramedic was dispatched. The responding officer reported that the party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Sept. 19: Caller reported at 9:25 a.m. receiving calls about the road closure sign on Route 128. Vehicles are making U-turns at location creating a hazard. The responding officer reported that the “Road Closed” sign needs to be changed to “Road Closed 2 Miles Ahead.” An officer responded to the work site and reported speaking with DOT workers who will be correcting the condition.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 16: Report of criminal mischief on Irvington Street at 10:30 p.m. A subject reported that all four tires on his vehicle were slashed. An investigation is ongoing.

Sept. 17: A male and a female were engaged in an argument on Bedford Road at 12:21 a.m.

Sept 20: A caller from Advanced Auto on Marble Avenue reported at 7:05 p.m. alleged that there was the theft of merchandise from the store. The matter is under investigation.

Sept. 21: A village resident reported at headquarters at 10:41 a.m. that he was being billed for an AT&T account that he had never opened.

Yorktown Police Department

Sept. 22: A 40-year-old Yorktown man was charged at 12:25 p.m. with two counts of forcibly touching, a Class A misdemeanor, following an Aug. 25 walk-in complaint at police headquarters. The victim alleged she was touched inappropriately and against her will on two separate occasions. The man was remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of bail.