Police Blotter, September 24 – September 30, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Sept: 14: A 35-year-old Brewster man was charged with aggravated DWI at 1:26 a.m. following a traffic stop in the parking lot adjacent to Kirby Plaza. An officer made the stop after observing the motorist commit several traffic violations while driving on West Main Street. The man was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Sept. 14: A 57-year-old North Salem woman was charged at 11:33 a.m. with petty larceny, a misdemeanor, after she allegedly left Target on North Bedford Road without paying for $177 worth of merchandise in her possession. The woman was detained by store security and charged based on its complaint. She was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an Oct. 10 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Sept. 15: Report of a person knocking on a window of a Lundy Lane home at 3:29 a.m. Officers located a village man in the backyard who said he was trying to make contact with a relative. The relative said she did not want to speak with the man and requested he be removed from the property. The man, who had been drinking, was driven home for his safety and advised that he should not return to the relative’s residence.

Sept. 15: Report received at 6:40 p.m. of a man in an orange shirt possibly hunting in a wooded area off South Bedford Road. An officer located the man who said he had taken a shortcut through the woods but had not been hunting. The man was not in possession of any weapon or other items to indicate he had been hunting.

Sept. 15: Report received at 7:57 p.m. of a large white dog running loose on Grove Street. Upon arrival, an officer was advised that the dog’s owner had retrieved it and brought it home. Animal Control was requested to follow up with the owner due to neighbors’ complaints that the dog is frequently seen roaming the block off-leash.

Sept. 17: A village resident reported to the Green Street precinct at 1:17 p.m. to report that someone was attempting to extort money from her. The woman said she received an e-mail that claimed she had to send $19,500 in bitcoin to a bitcoin wallet or video obtained from inside her home would be put on the internet. The woman was advised that the e-mail was a scam.

Sept. 18: Adult Protective Services requested at 9:18 a.m. that an officer accompany caseworkers to a welfare check/home visit on Lexington Avenue. The visit was completed without incident.

Sept. 18: A man came to the Green Street precinct at 5:55 p.m. to request an escort to his former residence in the village so he could retrieve some personal property. The escort was required because the man is barred by a court order from having contact with persons at his former address.

New Castle Police Department

Sept. 13: Report of a verbal domestic dispute at a Chappaqua residence between a brother and sister regarding the care of their mother. The situation was mediated and the incident was documented.

Sept. 14: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The situation was mediated and the incident was documented.

Sept. 16: The lockdown alarm was triggered at Horace Greeley High School. Officers investigated the incident and found it to be an unknown alarm malfunction at this time. An investigation will continue into the circumstances of what set it off.

Sept. 17: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report that two political signs were removed from the lawn without the owner’s permission. The incident was documented.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 16: An employee at CVS on Main Street reported at 7:34 p.m. that a raccoon was inside the store. Officers responded and reported the animal is contained in a rear room away from customers and employees. Officers provided staff with contact information for a local trapper and advised them to await his response.

Sept. 18: A caller reported a party is refusing to leave his store and is acting in an aggressive manner once he advised the subject to remove the dog bedding he washed and is currently drying. The employee reported he has warned the man several times in the past about the same thing. The responding officer reported matter adjusted; the party collected his items and left without further incident.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 13: Report of a disturbance on Manville Road at 10:40 p.m. The incident involved a youth; no additional information was provided.

Sept. 15: Report of a theft of a bicycle on Lincoln Avenue at 2:37 p.m. The matter is under investigation.

Sept. 15: Report of a larceny at the BP station on Marble Avenue at 3:56 p.m. The matter involves youths; no additional information was provided.

Sept. 15: Two youths were reported to have been harassing an employee at Starbucks on Memorial Plaza at 7:56 p.m.

Sept. 16: A motorist reported at 6:18 p.m. that he had an altercation with a female runner at Greenmeadow Lane and Church Street. The woman could not be located by police.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Sept. 20: At 5:55 a.m., Carmel High School administrators were notified of a possible, non-specific threat that was made by an individual in the school community. This threat was not directly related to Carmel High School or any district school, but was a statement made on a group chat on Discord. The information was immediately shared with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department for investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, the school district and the sheriff’s department placed Carmel schools on a two-hour delay. Police later determined this threat was unsubstantiated and the clearance was given to open all schools with increased police presence.

Yorktown Police Department

Sept. 8: A 44-year-old Mahopac man was charged with DWI and several traffic infractions after being pulled over on Route 6 at 7:25 p.m. for moving from a lane unsafely and failing to signal.

Sept. 8: A 44-year-old Brooklyn man was charged with DWI at 9:42 p.m. following a report of an erratic driver on Route 118 who stopped in front of Nadine’s restaurant.

Sept. 15: A 24-year-old Katonah man was charged with DWI and several traffic infractions following a two-car accident on Underhill Avenue at 12:51 a.m.

Sept. 18: A 33-year-old Yorktown man was arrested and charged with petty larceny at 3:45 p.m. for stealing a beverage from the CoCo Farms Gas Station on Route 6 and Barger Street on July 11.