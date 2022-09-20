Police Blotter, September 20 – September 26, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Sept. 12: An officer responded to a North Bedford Road parking lot at 6:22 p.m. on a report that a vehicle had been damaged by a hit-and-run driver on the Saw Mill River Parkway. A motorist reported that his vehicle was sideswiped by a white sedan and the operator drove away without stopping. The victim exited the parkway to call police.

Sept. 14: An officer responded at 8:03 a.m. to a Main Street business on a report of illegal dumping. The owner reported that several large bags of garbage had been left on her property, possibly by persons she had observed cleaning up litter and other debris in a wooded area behind her store the previous day. Mount Kisco DPW was requested to remove the bags.

Sept. 14: A 35-year-old Mount Vernon woman was charged at 11:12 a.m. with petty larceny, a misdemeanor. She was detained by store security at Target on North Bedford Road and accused of trying to leave the store without paying for $575 worth of merchandise in her shopping cart. She was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Sept. 29 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Sept. 14: An officer responded to Moore Avenue at 11:49 p.m. after a caller reported that a man in a reflective vest was acting “suspiciously.” It was determined that the man was a Con Edison employee working in the area.

Sept. 14: An officer on patrol was flagged down by a Target employee in the store’s parking lot on North Bedford Road at 9:20 p.m. due to a safety concern. The employee reported that another member of the store’s staff had been threatened by a customer and asked to leave the store earlier in the evening. The officer canvassed the lot for the customer, who had threatened to wait outside the store at closing time. Store staff was advised that the customer was not present and it was safe for the employee to leave.

Sept. 16: Officers responded to Carpenter Avenue at 11:17 a.m. because a loud argument was reported between two men, one of whom was screaming obscenities at the other. An officer defused the confrontation, advised both parties to avoid each other and sent them on their way.

Croton-Harmon Police Department

Sept. 8: A caller reported at 1:44 p.m. that a vehicle operated by a male just crashed into a barrier in the parking lot of a Croton Point Avenue business. Patrols responded and provided the male a courtesy transport to his residence.

Sept. 9: Patrols responded to South Riverside Avenue at 8:19 p.m. for an 82-year-old who suffered a head injury from a fall. Croton EMS responded and transported the subject to Phelps Hospital.

Sept. 11: Patrol encountered a female subject at the intersection of Old Post Road North and Brook Street at 11:15 a.m. who stated that she was assaulted. The subject stated that she and her friend were drinking alcohol and got into a verbal dispute over a lizard. The male subject stated that at some point during the dispute, the female struck him in the head repeatedly with a stick. Patrol reported that during the altercation, the female stated that the male punched her in the face multiple times with closed fists. Patrol requested an ambulance for both subjects. The male subject was transported to Hudson Valley Hospital by ambulance and the female refused medical attention. Both were highly intoxicated, uncooperative and refused to press charges.

New Castle Police Department

Sept. 10: At 8 p.m., officers responded to the Mobil gas station on Route 100 in Millwood on a report of a domestic incident. A female reported that while driving home, her husband was physically aggressive toward her and threatened to beat her up, violating an Order of Protection. When officers arrived, the male subject had already left the area. Officers investigated and secured an arrest warrant for the husband for violating the Order of Protection, for which he was later arrested.

Sept. 12-13: Detectives were investigating two unrelated sex offenses that were reported. The cases are currently under investigation. There is no threat to public safety.

Sept. 14: Police responded to Whole Foods on Bedford Road at 4 p.m. regarding a stolen wallet and cell phone. The caller stated that while shopping, she was distracted by someone asking her a question and believed another person had removed her wallet and cell phone from her purse, which she kept in the shopping cart. Officers reviewed security camera footage and confirmed that three individuals, two males and one female, appeared to have worked together to steal those items. An investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 10: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 5:31 p.m. to report that while leaving a parking lot on Main Street she noticed a heavyset white male parked a few spots down from her in a blue Honda with Connecticut plates engaging in what she thought appeared to be a lewd act. She stated that the man had one hand on the steering wheel and the other in the area of his genitals and appeared to be pleasuring himself. Responding officers reported locating a vehicle with the occupant matching the description, but no suspicious behavior was observed. The vehicle occupant was interviewed; a report will follow.

Sept. 13: A Washington Avenue resident responded to headquarters at 3:11 p.m. to request the department document that she has not been opening her neighbor’s packages. She stated that she wanted to have this documented as she was accused of doing so by her neighbor earlier today.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 10: A 21-year-old Pleasantville man was charged with not having insurance on the vehicle following a traffic stop on Marble Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 14: A Castleton Street business reported at 8:25 a.m. that a catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle.

Yorktown Police Department

Sept. 12: A 16-year-old Syracuse boy and a 13-year-old Amsterdam, N.Y. boy were charged at 11 a.m. with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, for allegedly stealing a Town of Yorktown pickup truck from the town’s Sewage Treatment Plant and damaging a fence on the property when fleeing.

Sept. 13: Roland Brickhouse, 35, of Cortlandt, was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class C felony, at 6:50 p.m. for allegedly stealing a PlayStation video game unit and its components from a residence in April.

Sept. 14: Christopher Kraft, 57, of Mahopac, was charged with driving while intoxicated following an accident on Croton Lake Road at 6:21 p.m.

Sept. 14: Mivard Musaj, 39, of Yorktown, was charged at 7:36 p.m. with assault and menacing for allegedly slapping, punching and kicking a female victim during an argument, causing pain, swelling and bruising. He also is accused of menacing the victim with a butter knife and took her cell phone to prevent her from calling the police.