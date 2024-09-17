Police Blotter, September 17 – September 23, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Sept. 8: A complaint was received at 3:56 p.m. reporting that a solicitor refused to leave private property on North Bedford Road as requested by management. The solicitor left the premises when police were called and was gone upon an officer’s arrival.

Sept. 9: A 36-year-old North Castle man was charged at 3:17 a.m. with DWI, a misdemeanor, after an officer observed a vehicle speeding and failing to maintain its lane on Lexington Avenue. The man was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Sept. 12 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court. He was also issued summonses for the traffic violations.

Sept. 10: An employee of a business in the village reported at 2:47 p.m. that a former employee had logged into its computer system. The employee was advised to immediately remove the former employee’s log-in access. He was further advised to have the business owner contact police if a criminal complaint was determined to be necessary.

Sept. 10: Report of a child having been struck by a car on South Moger Avenue at Kirby Plaza at 5:10 p.m. Upon arrival, the child was found to be conscious and alert but had visible scratches to her arms and face. The girl was treated at the scene by Westchester EMS and Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps and taken to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation. The child’s mother reported that they were in the marked crosswalk when a vehicle drove around another car that had stopped for them and struck her daughter. That driver, a 19-year-old Rye man, was issued summonses for failure to yield to a pedestrian and unsafe passing on the right.

Sept. 12: A 28-year-old village resident was arrested at 11:12 p.m. following a domestic incident at a Leonard Street residence. The man, who is accused of breaking glass in a door during the dispute, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. He was held overnight at headquarters in Hawthorne for arraignment.

Sept. 13: A Diplomat Towers employee requested at 10:30 a.m. that an officer accompany him to make entry to an apartment where loud music had been playing for several hours. The employee reported that no answered the door when he knocked. He had also made multiple attempts to contact the tenant by phone. No one was home when entry was made and the music was turned off.

New Castle Police Department

Sept. 7: Police responded to an Ossining residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a father and son. Responding officers mediated the argument. The incident was documented.

Sept. 9: A Chappaqua woman reported at headquarters that one of her checks had been forged. The check was sent in the mail, and at some point, was intercepted and altered by an unknown individual. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 6: A caller reported seeing a large hornet’s nest on the Con Ed wires above a school bus stop on Sunrise Drive at 5:24 p.m. Con Ed was notified and reported that a ticket was created for the exterminator to respond to the location.

Sept. 9: Report of a large hole in the roadway on Overlook Road North at 8:09 a.m. due to a plate that was being used for roadway maintenance being misplaced. The responding officer reported making contact with the contracting company working at that location, which will move the plate back; condition corrected.

Sept. 11: Reports of large semi-trucks speeding on Creemer Road in an unsafe manner at 2:54 p.m. A complainant reported this happens numerous times a day but was unable to provide information on the trucks or specific times of day, other than stating it usually starts before 7 a.m. Patrols to be notified.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 7: A Sutton Place resident reported at 1:57 p.m. that a package that had been delivered to their home was stolen.

Sept. 10: A Pleasantville High School student reported being followed on Romer Avenue at 9:45 a.m. by their family’s previous landlord. Police said the incident may have something to do with the former tenants being in arrears with rent. The matter is under investigation.

Sept. 11: An employee of a Marble Avenue business reported at 12:41 p.m. that her bag was stolen. The incident remains under investigation.

Sept. 12: A woman arrived at headquarters at 9:45 a.m. to report an alleged identity theft. The complainant stated that money was missing from her Citibank account. Police directed the woman to work with the bank since the matter appeared to be between the two parties and not criminal in nature.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Sept. 6: A 13-year-old student at Green Chimneys in Patterson was arrested at 10 p.m. after threatening e-mails were sent to the school. An investigation began with a forensic computer analysis and the suspect was quickly identified. The student was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class D felony, and was issued an appearance ticket to report to the Putnam County Probation Department.

Sept. 11: Four individuals were arrested after an attempt to access a customer’s account at Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union in Southeast. Bank officials reported at 9:50 a.m. that a female had entered the bank and presented fraudulent documents to attempt to withdraw money. A teller realized the documents, including a photo, did not match the customer whose account she was trying to withdraw from. The suspect then fled the bank. Sheriff investigators received a description of the vehicle and license plate. At about 1 p.m., Carmel police spotted the vehicle on Route 6 near Baldwin Place Road. A traffic stop was initiated, and through questioning it was learned the suspects had made attempts at other banks earlier in the day, being successful with two transactions in Poughkeepsie totaling $12,000. Three men, ages 21, 22 and 23, and the female, 49, were charged with attempted identity theft and criminal possession of stolen property.

Yorktown Police Department

Sept. 3: A 47-year-old Yorktown woman was arrested at 5:05 p.m. and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, following a report of a domestic incident. It is alleged the female intentionally damaged the victim’s Mercedes-Benz, causing more than $8,000 in property damage on Aug. 18.