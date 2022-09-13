Police Blotter, September 13 – September 19, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Aug. 30: A civilian reported at 5:43 p.m. that an unknown person made multiple fraudulent charges to her Fresh Direct account totaling $7,000.

Aug. 31: Patrols responded to the Croton Metro-North station at 8:57 p.m. on a report that a male was cutting seats with a knife. Patrols detained the subject and turned the scene over to the MTA police.

Sept. 2: A caller reported at 9:33 a.m. that a male made inappropriate comments to her and her child in front of her husband in the parking lot of a South Riverside Avenue business. The male then left the area in a vehicle. Patrols responded and located the male and advised him to cease all contact with the caller.

Sept. 3: A caller reported at 10:38 a.m. that a vehicle parked in front of her home on Farrington Road had inappropriate words formed in electrical tape displayed on its exterior. Patrols made contact with the vehicle owner, who refused to remove the tape from the car.

Kent Police Department

Sept. 5: A 40-year-old Carmel man was arrested and charged with DWI after a report of a disabled vehicle at Farmers Mills Road and Ressique Street at 4:10 a.m. After officers located the vehicle, the driver stated that he left his home to get cigarettes and ran out of gas. Upon interviewing the vehicle operator, patrol noticed the odor of alcohol emanating from his breath as well as slurred speech. An open six pack of Corona was also observed in the back floorboard. After conducting field sobriety tests, it was determined the man was intoxicated and was placed under arrest. The suspect was processed at police headquarters and issued an appearance ticket in town justice court.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 2: A Cooney Hill Road resident reported at 5:37 p.m. that she is locked out of the house and two locksmiths are on the scene requesting $600 and she feels intimidated. An officer was dispatched and reported that the homeowner was assisted without incident and gained entry into the residence.

Sept. 3: A Hillandale Avenue resident reported at 5:50 a.m. hearing strange noises in front of his residence early this morning. He stated that when he went outside to investigate, he observed a white SUV and male parties in hoodies carrying what looked like a saw. He believes this may be related to recent catalytic converter thefts. He said his neighbor has surveillance cameras and may have gotten video of the incident. The neighbor, who contacted police, stated he would be home within the hour and would contact the department.

Sept. 4: Report of a party still apparently going on at a Jackson Road residence at 2:12 a.m. The responding officer reported speaking to the parties who were advised of the noise ordinance and the music was lowered.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 3: An officer conducting a routine building check at Village Hall on Wheeler Avenue reported at 9:59 p.m. that a mirror was damaged in the second-floor bathroom.

Sept. 6: An employee at Henckels on Marble Avenue reported at 6:25 a.m. the larceny of a catalytic converter from a company vehicle.