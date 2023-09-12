Police Blotter, September 12 – September 18, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Sept. 3: A 17-year-old boy was arrested at 4:47 p.m. following an investigation into a domestic disturbance that occurred earlier at a Moore Avenue residence. The suspect was accused of striking another person while she was holding their child. He was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He will appear at a future date in Westchester County Family Court to answer the charges.

Sept. 3: An officer conducted a canine track at 7:39 p.m. in an effort to locate a missing elderly person who had wandered from their home on Foxwood Circle. As the officer and canine were proceeding north on North Bedford Road, Bedford police advised that they had located the woman near the I-684/Saw Mill River Parkway interchange.

Sept. 4: Officers responded to Barker Street at 12:32 a.m. on a complaint of loud music from a neighboring residence. Condition corrected.

Sept. 4: Staff at an East Main Street gas station reported at 2:21 p.m. that the glass in the front door of the business was damaged overnight. Security video was provided showing a man striking the glass with a rock in the overnight hours when the business was closed. The video and a possible license plate of a suspect vehicle was turned over to detectives for continued investigation.

Sept. 5: A village resident arrived at the Green Street precinct at 1:48 p.m. to report that a relative had left her a threatening voicemail. The woman said she wanted to press charges and seek a Temporary Order of Protection. An officer made a copy of the voicemail and forwarded the case to detectives for continued investigation. The complainant was advised how to seek a protection order through the courts.

Sept. 6: An officer responded to Park Drive at 2:31 a.m. to assist an elderly woman who was injured in a fall. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded and transported the woman to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Sept. 8: A 27-year-old Bedford resident was arrested for DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on North Bedford Road at 12:37 a.m. The woman’s vehicle was observed traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 miles-per-hour zone and making an unsafe lane change. She was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Sept. 14 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court. She was also issued summonses for speeding and an unsafe lane change, which are violations.

New Castle Police Department

Sept. 2: Police responded to a Mount Kisco residence on a report of graffiti at a home. The incident is being investigated by detectives.

Sept. 4: Officers responded to a local gas station at 11 p.m. on a report of a verbal dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to mediate the situation, which was then documented.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 2: A Bedford Road homeowner reported at 10:59 a.m. that a Verizon truck backed into the retaining wall outside his home causing damage sometime the previous day. The party wanted to file a police report. The complainant will be responding to headquarters to complete a report.

Sept. 2: A caller from Eden Hunt Place reported at 10:35 p.m. that her teenage sister invited a handful of friends over for a party and those friends invited more people over. The caller stated that there are around 30 to 40 teens refusing to leave. Officers responded and assisted the caller in dispersing all parties from the property.

Sept. 6: Report of a 10th-grade student who exited a school bus after being dropped off on Old Orchard Street at 8:12 a.m. and ran into the wooded area behind the school. The caller reported the student as a 14- or 15-year-old male wearing a multicolored jacket. The responding officers were able to locate the student who was escorted into the building by school staff.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 1: Report of a disturbance at 8:40 a.m. on Elm Street between neighbors over the use of a weedwhacker. The matter was resolved.

Sept. 1: Officers responded to a dispute on Vanderbilt Avenue at 2:21 p.m. over the no-parking area in front of the building.

Sept. 7: The property owner of one of the unoccupied buildings on Washington Avenue reported finding graffiti on the premises at 3:03 p.m.

Sept. 9: Report of a dispute between neighbors on Meadow Lane at 9:42 a.m. over signs placed on the lawn.

State Police

Sept. 6: Police responded to a wrong-way driver on westbound I-84 east of Ludingtonville Road in the Town of Kent. Arriving troopers found that a 26-year-old Chicago man had been operating a 2013 Volkswagen Passat traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a 2011 Nissan Sentra and a 2014 Acura TSX. The man was found to be driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was arrested for DWI and reckless driving, both unclassified misdemeanors. A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle and the operators of the Nissan and Acura were transported to local area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Yorktown Police Department

Sept. 1: A 35-year-old Mohegan Lake man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and several traffic infractions after being pulled over on Route 202 at 9:07 p.m. for failing to yield the right-of-way and disobeying a traffic control device.

Sept. 2: A 44-year-old Hopewell Junction woman was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, at 11:17 p.m. following a report of an erratic operator on Route 134 near the entrance and exit ramps of the Taconic State Parkway.

Sept. 6: A 71-year-old Yorktown man was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree attempted assault, both misdemeanors, following a report of a dispute between a resident and the property manager of Wynwood Oaks in Shrub Oak at 12:33 p.m. Following an investigation, it is alleged the man punched the victim in the head and body, causing minor injuries. The man then allegedly threatened the victim with a knife that he was able to retrieve from the office kitchen.