Police Blotter, September 10 – September 16, 2024

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 30: Report of an injured goose in the area of 40 Maple Ave at 3:11 p.m. The responding officer reported that North Castle Parks Department personnel assisted in the matter.

Aug. 30: A caller reported at 8:48 p.m. that a physical dispute occurred in the past where a co-worker at Casa Mary Cantina & Grill on North Broadway was struck in the face by a subject who left the location. The subject was described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-9 with black hair going by the name of Randy. The responding officers reported the manager is on the scene and advised that the involved parties left the area prior to police arrival.

Aug. 31: A subject responded to headquarters at 3:02 p.m. to return a Social Security card that was left in her mailbox.

Sept. 1: The desk received a call at 6:22 p.m. reporting a larceny that occurred in the past at Stop & Shop on North Broadway. The responding officer reported that surveillance footage and depositions were secured. A report will follow.

Sept. 2: A caller stated at 11:34 a.m. that he was in his boat when it flipped over on Byram Lake. The caller stated he is on a rock close to the shoreline and has a leg injury. He also stated that another party is involved. Bedford and Westchester County police responded along with multiple North Castle officers. The two parties were removed from the water by the Armonk Fire Department.

Sept. 3: A male caller reported locating an apparently unconscious female party while walking along the bike path on Fisher Lane at 1:06 p.m. White Plains police and 60 Control were notified as well. The responding North Castle officer and Westchester County police were on the scene. The North Castle officer reported that the party refused medical attention.

Sept. 3: A caller reported at 1:34 p.m. that the mother of her ex-boyfriend has been stalking and harassing her on social media. She would like to document the conduct because she believes it will continue.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 3: Report of a larceny of cooking oil being stored outside a business on Broadway at 3:44 p.m. The alleged theft took place sometime during the last two weeks.

Sept. 4: Personnel at a Washington Avenue business reported at 4:06 p.m. that a check that was mailed had been altered.

State Police

Aug. 26: A joint investigation conducted by state police and the state Department of Transportation (DOT) resulted in the arrest of a 63-year-old Yorktown man for falsely claiming more than 180 hours of overtime he did not work. The suspect, a DOT maintenance supervisor, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, and first-degree falsifying business records, a Class E felony.

Yorktown Police Department

Aug. 27: Police responded to a Revere Drive residence for a report of identity theft at 6:20 p.m. An investigation determined two Apple iPhones were purchased using the victim’s identity and would be delivered to the address. Undercover officers set up at the residence and began observation. The iPhones were delivered, secured by police and substituted with assorted garbage. A 32-year-old New York City man responded to the residence to retrieve the package. He dropped the package and left in his vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and the man was arrested, charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony.

Sept. 3: A 57-year-old Mahopac woman was charged with DWI, a Class E felony, following a report of an erratic driver on Route 6 at 11:14 p.m.

Sept. 4: A 39-year-old Buffalo man was arrested at 10:43 a.m. and charged with public lewdness, a Class B misdemeanor, following a report that a male exposed himself to a female on Aug. 31 at John C. Hart Library in Shrub Oak. An investigation revealed the man pulled down his pants and underwear, exposing himself in public in full view of a female, then masturbated in front of the female.