Police Blotter, October 18 – October 25, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

Oct. 3: A 43-year-old Mahopac man was charged with illegal dumping in connection with an abandoned boat that was discovered on the property of Union Valley Cemetery on Union Valley Road. Police were first contacted by the cemetery’s property manager on Sept. 2 regarding a 19-foot Sunbird Corsair vessel that was found. While investigating, responding officers determined all identifiable markings had been intentionally removed from the boat. Detectives then launched a probe with the Carmel Police Marine Unit. Utilizing local contacts and online sources, investigators developed clues in multiple states and New York City. Interviews in the region led police to a suspect, who confessed to the crime. He was charged by Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Sandy Crecco with illegal dumping, a violation under Carmel’s Town Code.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Oct. 6: A caller reported a snake on the sidewalk on Grand Street at 2:27 p.m. Patrols responded, trapped the snake and requested the response of an animal trapper. The trapper responded and removed the snake.

Oct: 7: A Truesdale Drive resident reported at 8:39 p.m. that someone, possibly a group of teenagers, knocked on her door and window and ran away. Patrol was dispatched and reported canvassing the area with negative results.

Oct. 8: A parent from Grand Street approached patrol at 4:20 p.m. stating her two children were missing. Patrols were notified and were able to locate both children and reunite them with their mother.

North Castle Police Department

Oct. 7: A caller reported at 6:48 a.m. that his brother was bitten on the arm by an unknown dog on Business Park Drive. The desk officer notified the county Department of Emergency Services for dispatch of Armonk Ambulance.

Oct. 7: An anonymous caller reported at 12:58 p.m. that a male was playing a loud musical instrument and begging for money in the area of Stop & Shop on North Broadway. The responding officer reported that the party left the scene without incident.

Oct. 8: An E-911 caller reported at 12:50 p.m. that a subject was acting erratically and causing damage to the main office at the St. Christopher’s/Jennie Clarkson campus on Old Orchard Street. The subject was unable to be restrained. Responding officers subdued the individual who was transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Oct. 11: A party arrived at headquarters at 10:48 a.m. to report that he is receiving summonses in the mail that come back to vehicle license plates he surrendered in 2015. He reported attempting to plead not guilty to the charges and fines without success. The report was made as a matter of record.

Oct. 12: An Intervale Avenue resident called at 4:39 a.m. and stated she has been constipated for the last 10 hours and is requesting an ambulance. County Fire Control was notified. The responding officer reported that the woman was transported to White Plains Hospital.

Pleasantville Police Department

Oct. 9: Report of three vehicles broken into on Thomas Street at 4:30 p.m. Multiple items were stolen from the cars. Detectives are investigating the incidents.

Oct. 11: A woman arrived at headquarters at 1:12 p.m. to report receiving a harassing phone call demanding money.

Oct. 11: A 58-year-old Foxwood Drive man was arrested in connection with a larceny from a building.

State Police/Cortlandt

Sept. 29: Joseph A. Potente, 45, of Cortlandt, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, a Class C felony. An investigation by troopers, after receiving information developed by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, discovered Potente was in illegal possession of a fabricated 9mm pistol, known as a ghost gun, and ammunition. He was arraigned in Town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond or $150,000 partially secured bond.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 6: Amanda Crothers, 29, of Yorktown, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony. The execution of a warrant at a residence revealed three glass jars containing a quantity of cocaine in her purse.

Oct. 7: Tiesha Lee, 28, of Peekskill, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, at 1:15 p.m. in connection with a stolen wallet containing credit cards at the Bank of America in the Triangle Shopping Center.

Oct. 8: A 55-year-old Croton-on-Hudson man was charged with DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic infractions following a two-car collision on Route 134 at 8:42 p.m.

Oct. 9: William Bready Jr., 64, of Mahopac, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. and charged with DWI with one prior conviction, a Class E felony, following a two-car accident on Route 202.