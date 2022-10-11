Police Blotter, October 11 – October 17, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Oct. 2: Officers responded at 7:31 p.m. to a parking lot on North Bedford Road on reports of a fight involving a large group of youths. The youths were dispersed and removed from the property. One teenage girl who had become emotionally distraught was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital as a precaution.

Oct. 3: The manager of a North Bedford Road property turned over a mountain bike that was left on the premises about a week ago. Since no one had returned to claim it, the manager turned the bike over to officers at the Green Street precinct at 1:51 p.m.

Oct. 3: Officers responded to Burger King on North Bedford Road at 2:41 a.m. because of an activated burglar alarm. It was determined that a delivery person had set the alarm off in error.

Oct. 5: Officers responded to Target on North Bedford Road at 2:29 p.m. on a report that two men had stolen more than $2,000 in merchandise. The theft occurred the previous day and was found during a review of security video. The matter was turned over to detectives for investigation.

Oct. 7: Report of disorderly patron who was refusing to leave a South Moger Avenue business at 12:59 p.m. The man was gone upon an officer’s arrival.

Oct. 7: Officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to Main Street and Gregory Avenue on a report of a collision between a bicycle and a pickup truck. It was determined that the bicycle struck the pickup truck, but no one was injured.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Oct. 1: A caller requested EMS to a residence in Half Moon Bay at 4:14 p.m. for a 79-year-old man who was bleeding from his legs. Patrols and Croton EMS responded. After being evaluated, the patient was transported to Phelps Hospital by Croton EMS.

Oct. 2: A patrol officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked on Benedict Boulevard at 1:23 a.m. Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle but the operator fled at a high rate of speed. An investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 3: A 77-year-old man requested EMS at 8:59 a.m. because he was having a seizure. Patrols and Croton EMS responded. After being evaluated, the patient was transported to Phelps Hospital by Croton EMS.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 30: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 6:14 p.m. to report a grand larceny on North Broadway. The woman stated that she believes her wallet and cell phone were stolen by an employee at the location on Sept. 24.

Sept. 30: A Washington Avenue resident reported at 7:43 p.m. that her vehicle, which was parked, was struck by another car which has since left the scene. The responding officer gathered information; a report will follow.

Oct. 1: Report of a grand larceny at 12:02 p.m. A complainant arrived at headquarters to report that a check that he had placed in his mailbox at his Banksville Road home was intercepted, altered and cashed for an amount he did not authorize by a person whom he did not give permission to cash the check.

Oct. 3: A caller reported at 2:04 p.m. observing a motor vehicle accident in which a parked car was hit and the operator of the striking vehicle attempted to leave the accident scene. The responding officer spoke with the operator of the vehicle that attempted to leave. A report will follow. Information was left on the other vehicle, which was unoccupied.

Oct. 3: A 40-year-old man sustained injuries from a bicycle fall on Bedford Banksville Road at 3:04 p.m. The responding officer reported that the injured party was transported to Stamford Medical Center by Greenwich EMS. The officer secured the bicycle for safekeeping.

Oct. 3: An employee at the Armonk Tennis Club on Bedford Road reported at 9:14 p.m. that a vehicle was broken into while on the property. The employee also reported the rear driver-side window was shattered. The responding officer reported that an owner’s and witness depositions were secured; a report will follow.

Oct. 3: A Banksville Road resident reported at 9:29 p.m. that for the second time in a week someone came by her front porch and stole her bird feeder. The caller stated she heard a noise and observed a vehicle driving by her driveway. The complainant stated she then noticed her bird feeder was missing again. The responding officer subsequently reported that it appears the bird feeder was taken by a bear.



Pleasantville Police Department

Oct. 3: Three juveniles were arrested on charges related to a burglary at Raw Cloud House smoke shop on Marble Avenue that was reported at 3:39 a.m. Three males, two of them wearing masks, were reported to have fled on foot in an unknown direction. Mount Pleasant police sent additional units. At 3:53 a.m., Mount Pleasant police were notified that three males just returned to the Pleasantville Cottage School campus. The suspects were transported to police headquarters. Items stolen were $150 worth of miscellaneous smoke items, an iPhone estimated at $700 in value, a $75 hookah and $9,000 in cash. A glass door was damaged.

Oct. 4: A caller reported at 1:57 a.m. that two males attempted to steal her car. The complainant stated that when they ran off in an eastbound direction, her vehicle rolled and hit another vehicle. Her wallet is also missing. One of the males was described at 5-foot-10 and wearing a black hoodie and black and white plaid shirt.

Oct. 4: Report of a disturbance involving three subjects on Washington Avenue in front of Chase Bank at 12:03 p.m. The responding officer reported that the situation had been corrected.

Oct. 4: A complainant from Pleasantville Middle School reported a previous larceny of a $425 check and $175 in cash at 3:06 p.m.

White Plains Police Department

Oct. 3: Luis Ferrero was charged at 7:05 a.m. with attempted robbery at 3 Kensico Ave.

Oct. 4: Miguel Martinez was charged with third-degree assault at 9:40 p.m. at 4 Minerva Place.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 5: A 56-year-old Peekskill man was charged at 11:38 a.m. with petty larceny after leaving Macy’s at the Jefferson Valley Mall without paying for merchandise valued at $134.

Oct. 5: At 9:40 p.m., a 56-year-old Yorktown woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, following an accident on Hanover Street.