Police Blotter, October 1 – October 7, 2024

County Police/Mount Kisco

Sept. 21: A 35-year-old Ossining man was charged at 3:05 a.m. with DWI and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, after an officer observed his vehicle driving erratically on Lieto Drive. The man told an officer he had driven from his home to Mount Kisco to pick up a friend who had been drinking and didn’t want to drive. The Ossining man, who had an open can of beer in his center console, was also issued several summonses. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Sept. 21: A Beverly Road resident reported at 10:32 p.m. that she heard apparent gunshots coming from an area west of her home, perhaps in the vicinity of Bittersweet Lane in New Castle. The officer spoke with other Beverly Road residents who said they had not heard any gunfire. New Castle police were notified, but there had been no other reports of gunfire in the area. New Castle police would respond to canvass that neighborhood.

Sept. 22: An officer responded to Regent Drive at 8:04 p.m. on a report of a landlord-tenant dispute. The tenant claimed she was being harassed by the landlord and another tenant and said she felt unsafe as she was moving out. The woman, who had been in the process of moving out, asked the officer to remain on the scene while she removed her remaining possessions from the residence.

Sept. 24: A 19-year-old village resident was charged at 7:40 p.m. with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, after he allegedly violated a court-issued Order of Protection. He was taken into custody when an officer spotted him walking on Main Street. The man is accused in a criminal complaint of being seen behind the home of a person he is barred from having contact with. The suspect was arraigned in Mount Kisco Justice Court and released pending an Oct. 3 court appearance.

Sept. 25: Officers responded to a bank on Main Street at 8:03 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. The manager reported that the occupied vehicle has been seen in the lot for several days as employees arrived for work. The vehicle was gone upon the officers’ arrival. An investigation was continuing.

New Castle Police Department

Sept. 21: A female resident from Millwood responded to police headquarters to report a domestic incident that occurred in the past with her estranged husband. The incident was investigated and documented.

Sept. 24: Several vehicles were rummaged through during the overnight hours in Chappaqua. All vehicles were left unlocked and miscellaneous items were removed by unknown individuals.

Sept. 25: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report that a delivered package was stolen. The female complainant reported that she received a delivery and a short time later the package was removed by an unidentified male. There is video footage of the crime and it is currently being investigated by detectives.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 20: A Long Pond Road resident reported at headquarters at 11:12 a.m. that packages were stolen from their front porch. The desk officer secured a witness deposition, along with Ring camera footage via Community Request. The complainant stated that they only wanted this incident documented as a matter of record at this time.

Sept. 22: Report of a vehicle having crashed into a utility pole on Bedford Banksville Road at 5:03 p.m. A second caller reported a male subject on the ground, the severity of injuries unknown. Multiple units responded.

Sept. 23: A Sunoco gas station employee reported at 6:10 a.m. that an intoxicated male was bothering patrons at the location on Main Street. Officers responded and requested a taxi for the subject to be transported to Mount Kisco. The individual was assisted into the taxi service without incident after it arrived.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 24: An Orchard Street resident reported at 9:42 a.m. that sometime overnight a political sign was stolen from their front yard. The party did not want to pursue the matter further.

Sept. 25: A 53-year-old Fairway Drive man was arrested at 3:01 p.m. in connection with a domestic dispute.

Sept. 26: A resident of Madison Avenue reported at 6:55 a.m. that an unidentified person was on the complainant’s property at around 2:20 a.m. No crime was committed, but the matter is under investigation.

Sept. 26: A third party reported witnessing someone yelling at the school crossing guard on Bedford Road at 7:59 a.m. The driver was spoken to by police, but no offense had been committed.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Sept. 21: A 32-year-old Highland, N.Y. man was arrested on narcotics possession and sale charges stemming from an outstanding warrant. In 2023, a Narcotics Enforcement Unit investigator developed information that the suspect was involved in the sale of cocaine and prescription medication within Putnam County. The investigator was able to make contact with the man and arrange for the purchase of both cocaine and prescription medication. The man was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Yorktown Police Department

Sept. 22: A 17-year-old Yorktown male was charged and arrested at 7:04 a.m. with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary, both felonies, and the misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing following a report of a domestic dispute. It is alleged the suspect entered a residence unlawfully on Sept. 21 and obstructed the breathing of a person, causing injury. He was later accused of luring the victim to his residence under false pretenses, and while inside, restrained and forcibly raped the victim at knifepoint. The man was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail and was taken to a youth detention facility.