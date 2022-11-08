Police Blotter, November 8 – November 14, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Oct. 27: A caller reported a larceny in progress at a South Riverside Avenue business at 2:30 p.m. Patrols responded and located the suspect on Croton Point Avenue. After an investigation, the business declined to pursue charges against the suspect and he was released.

Oct. 31: A caller reported at 3:04 p.m. that a male was seen holding a sign on Croton Point Avenue and walking up to cars asking for money. Patrols responded and reported that the male had already left the area and was headed to the train station.

Oct. 31: A caller reported at 8:32 p.m. that a group of young people wearing all black hopped the fence at the dead end on Elmore Avenue and went onto the roof of CVS. Patrols responded and checked the area with negative results.

Kent Police Department

Oct. 29: Michael Ostuni, 26, of Patterson, was charged with DWI at 11:19 p.m. following a traffic stop near the area of North Terryhill Road and Route 52.

Nov. 2: Brian Ahearn, 36, of Carmel, was charged with third-degree assault following a report of a possible physical dispute on Yorktown Road at 7:48 p.m. An investigation revealed Ahearn became angry with his wife over an iPad she purchased and appeared to strike her in the face with a closed fist.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Nov. 1: At about 9 p.m., a Thornwood resident reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle while it was parked in their driveway. Patrol responded and discovered that multiple vehicles were entered in the area. Patrol apprehended three juveniles that matched the description of the original caller’s video footage a short time later. The youths, residents of the Pleasantville Cottage School, were in possession of stolen property from the vehicles, including a laptop computer and a credit card. Two of the youths were armed with knives. The school’s staff was notified and responded. The youths were processed as juveniles and issued Family Court appearance tickets at police headquarters. Police advise residents should lock their vehicles and remove the key fobs.

Nov. 2: Report of a juvenile resident of the Pleasantville Cottage School having damaged seven vehicles belonging to staff members at about 11:30 a.m. The youth was identified by staff and will be issued a Family Court appearance ticket for the offenses.

North Castle Police Department

Oct. 28: A traffic stop on North Castle Drive at 11:08 am. revealed that the vehicle’s registration was suspended. The officer processed the vehicle’s operator roadside. The vehicle was impounded by Armonk Garage.

Oct. 31: Caller reported at 9:06 a.m. that there were 15 to 20 goats running at large in the area of Mianus Drive. Goats have tags on their ears. The animal control officer responded and reported that the animals were corralled back onto the property of 1 Mianus Drive and 2 Middle Patent Rd. Matter adjusted.

Oct. 31: A caller reported at 1:19 p.m. that he is involved in an active dispute with one of his co-workers on Old Mount Kisco Road. He reports that during the dispute the co-worker threatened him and made a gun gesture using his hands. The responding officers reported that the dispute was verbal in nature and the parties have agreed to separate.

Oct. 31: An officer reported being flagged down on Clove Road at 10:22 p.m. regarding a larceny that occurred about one hour in the past. The party refused to file a deposition.

Nov. 1: A complainant reported at 4:40 p.m. that a suspicious male party pulled in front of her driveway on Deer Hill Place about 10 minutes in the past, got out of his vehicle and asked her “Are you the one I am looking for?” The complainant told the male party to leave, but he began using profanity toward her. The male party was operating a white Audi and might have been lost. The responding officer will monitor the area.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Oct. 24: Brandon Tompkins, 37, of Southeast, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. and charged with DWI, refusing to take a breath test and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration after being observed crossing over the double yellow line and having trouble maintaining a lane of traffic.

White Plains Police Department

Oct. 24: Four individuals, Jose Ortega, Diego Franco, Victor Restrepo and John Arteaga, were charged with first-degree attempted burglary and a hate crime in connection with an incident at 10 McKinley St.

Nov. 1: Alexis Valverde was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with an incident at 50 Westchester Ave.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 28: Oscar Pena, 46, of New York City, was charged at 10:30 p.m. with second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony, following a complaint from a business owner on Saw Mill River Road. The business owner reported $42,000 in cash and $10,000 in payroll checks had been stolen on Oct. 15 from his vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot of the business. Pena was remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash, $125,000 bond or $250,000 partially secured bond.