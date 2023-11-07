Police Blotter, November 7 – November 13, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Nov. 1: An officer observed a man walking on Green Street at 11:48 a.m. who he knew had an open arrest warrant from Mount Kisco Justice Court. The man had been issued a summons in August 2022 for drinking in public and appeared in court to answer the charge. The 39-year-old village resident was taken into custody, booked at the precinct and held for arraignment.

Nov. 1: A resident arrived at the Green Street precinct at 6:06 p.m. to report that his car had been damaged by a hit-and-run driver on the evening of Oct. 30. The man said his car was struck on the 600 block of East Main Street by a vehicle making a left turn, which then fled the scene.

Nov. 1: A 66-year-old Waterbury, Conn. man was killed when his car crashed into a rock wall at the entrance to Northern Westchester Hospital Center on East Main Street at 7:58 p.m. Hospital staff performed CPR outside and then brought the man into the Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. It appears the man may have been having a medical episode and trying to get to the hospital when the crash occurred.

Nov. 2: An officer responded to North Bedford Road and Park Drive at 4:38 p.m. after an Uber driver reported that he was involved in a fare dispute with a passenger who was refusing to leave the vehicle. The passenger left the vehicle prior to the officer’s arrival.

Nov. 2: An officer responded to Carpenter Avenue at 2:35 p.m. to assist a man who was not feeling well and suffering from high blood pressure. Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance also responded and transported the man to the hospital.

New Castle Police Department

Oct. 29: At about 8 p.m., officers responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a mother and daughter. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to mediate the dispute. The incident was documented.

Nov. 1: Officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Lake Road near the intersection of Nitra Road. An inquiry revealed one of the drivers, a male from Beacon, Dutchess County, was operating one of the vehicles with a suspended license and suspended registration. He was issued several summonses and is due back in New Castle Town Court later this month.

North Castle Police Department

Oct. 27: A caller from Cat Rocks Drive reported at 10:33 p.m. that a female party has an altered mental status or is possibly intoxicated. The responding officer reported there is a large party with hundreds of youths scattering from the area. Armonk Ambulance responded. The female’s mother arrived on the scene. Armonk Ambulance reported transporting one female to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Oct. 28: County Fire Control dispatched Armonk Fire Department to a restaurant on Main Street at 9:43 p.m. on a report of a commercial fire alarm activation. The responding officer reported that the alarm was set off in error due to smoke from a fog machine.

Pleasantville Police Department

Oct. 27: A 49-year-old Commack, L.I. man turned himself in at headquarters in connection to an Oct. 8 altercation at a business and the report of harassment on Irvington Street.

Oct. 28: Report of criminal mischief at the Cottage School on Broadway at 9:50 a.m. There was an incident involving an 18-year-old resident. The individual was transported to the hospital for evaluation. There are no charges pending.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 27: A 46-year-old Pleasant Valley man was charged at 6:15 p.m. with fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, following a report of a past larceny from BG Autographs in the Jefferson Valley Mall. It is alleged that on Oct. 23 the suspect removed a variety of sports memorabilia from the store without paying.

Oct. 28: A 32-year-old Sleepy Hollow man was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and other traffic violations after being stopped on Lexington Avenue at 8:35 p.m. for having an inoperable stop lamp.

Oct. 28: A 46-year-old Mohegan Lake man was charged with DWI, first offense, an unclassified misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident and other infractions following an accident on Sagamore Avenue at 9:01 p.m.

Nov. 2: A 19-year-old Albany woman was charged with third-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing $10,115 of assorted merchandise from Ulta Beauty in the Jefferson Valley Mall on May 22. She turned herself in at Yorktown Police headquarters at 6 p.m.