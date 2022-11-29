Police Blotter, November 29 – December 5, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Nov. 20: A Croton Avenue resident called police at 11:40 a.m. to report that he feared a tree on his property was in danger of falling onto the Saw Mill River Parkway. An officer responded and while on scene the tree did fall, landing on adjacent wooded property but not on the parkway.

Nov. 20: The owner of a Lexington Avenue business reported at 1:02 p.m. that someone threw an empty White Claw can on to his property from a car that was driving by.

Nov. 20: An officer responded at 6:52 p.m. to the laundry room of a building on Barker Street on a report of a loud verbal dispute between two tenants. One tenant said an argument broke out after the other tenant removed his clothing from a dryer even though he asked the man not to do so, pointing out that two other dryers were free.

Nov. 21: A resident reported at 12:31 p.m. that someone used her identify to obtain cable TV service in Hartford, Conn. The woman learned of this after receiving a bill for the service. She notified the cable company of the fraud and was directed to also notify police while the company continues to investigate.

Nov. 21: Employees at a fast-food establishment on North Bedford Road reported at 2:14 p.m. that a man in a white van stole used cooking oil that was being stored outside. Officers canvassed the area but could not locate the van. The matter was turned over to a detective for additional investigation.

Nov. 22: Officers responded to New Castle Drive at 10:05 a.m. due to a landlord-tenant dispute. The landlord produced court-issued paperwork authorizing an inspection of the premises, which the tenant was disputing. The two parties agreed that the landlord would inspect the exterior of the home and conduct a cleanup but not enter the premises until he had court paperwork specifically authorizing an interior inspection.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 21: A caller from Fox Run reported at 10:10 a.m. that he threw fire embers into the woods, which caught fire. The call was successfully transferred to 60 Control. The responding officer reported that the fire was extinguished. Matter adjusted.

Nov. 22: A caller reported at 8:50 a.m. that there was a deceased raccoon in the roadway on Route 22 creating a driving hazard for motorists. The responding officer reported moving the animal to the side of the road. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) was notified for cleanup.

Nov. 22: Report of a dresser left on the sidewalk on North Broadway at 5:08 p.m. The state DOT was notified.

Pleasantville Police Department

Nov. 23: At 9:39 a.m., there was a report that one of the planters outside Jean-Jacques on Bedford Road and Marble Avenue had a small amount graffiti on it at 9:39 a.m. The planter was repainted.

Nov. 25: A house on Great Oak Lane was reported to have been egged at 10:52 a.m.

Nov. 25: A Pleasantville woman reported at 5:01 p.m. that she has received numerous annoying phone calls.

Nov. 27: Report of a possible harassment at Foley’s on Bedford Road at 1:38 a.m. It was reported the woman tried bumming a cigarette from a couple of men. She then got into an argument with one of the men, who called her a fat pig. It was determined not to be an incident of harassment and the parties were sent on their way.

State Police/Cortlandt

Nov. 10: Police are attempting to identify an individual wearing a mask who used stolen credit cards to purchase multiple items at various locations within Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill totaling $1,173. The individual is described as wearing a Blue Jays baseball hat, black Carhartt zip-up jacket with tan Carhartt lettering down the left sleeve, black sweatpants and what appears to be white and black Nike Air Max Plus sneakers. Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the individual is asked to contact state police at 914-769-2600. Please reference case #11142797.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 19: A 19-year-old Manhattan man was charged with petty larceny at 4:40 p.m. for stealing $100 worth of cooking oil from a storage container at Little Sorrento on Route 202.

Nov. 21: Julia Branda, 33, of Yorktown, was charged at 4:38 p.m. with three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, a Class E felony, several misdemeanors and traffic infractions following a one-car accident on Route 6 in the area of the Taconic State Parkway. All three children in the car were under the age of 15.