Police Blotter, November 26 – December 2, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Nov. 17: Officers were notified at 6:01 a.m. that a patient at Northern Westchester Hospital was being treated for injuries from an assault. The victim told officers that he was slashed on his back about 3 a.m. during a fight with another man outside a South Moger Avenue bar. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Nov. 18: A Gregory Avenue resident reported at 11:21 a.m. that he found a man sleeping on his couch about four hours earlier when he awoke for the day. He said the stranger appeared to be intoxicated when he escorted the man out. The resident said it appeared that the man, likely in his 30s, had entered the residence through an unlocked sliding glass door.

Nov. 18: A West Street resident reported at 3:26 a.m. that a man had come to his home about 3 a.m. and began banging on his front door. The resident called police after reviewing security camera footage and observing that the man had tried to force open a door on his side porch and damaging it. Responding officers were unable to locate the man, who was seen on video leaving the property about 20 minutes earlier. Additional damage was discovered to the mirror of a car parked on the property and to the home’s exterior HVAC unit.

Nov. 19: A DPW employee reported at 10 a.m. that a village-owned pickup truck parked in Leonard Park was damaged over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. A possible vehicle has been identified; an investigation is continuing.

Nov. 20: A 24-year-old man was arrested at 10:44 p.m. at a North Moger Avenue residence after he allegedly punched another man in the face during a dispute over rent. The victim was taken by the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Northern Westchester Hospital. The suspect was booked at the Green Street precinct and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He was released pending a Dec. 5 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Nov. 22: An officer responded to Kisco Avenue at 8:12 a.m. on a report that a woman had given birth to a baby in the backseat of a taxi. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to provide care to the mother and child and then transported them to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Nov. 22: Security at Target on North Bedford Road reported at 9:22 a.m. that a customer had stolen several packs of Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards by not scanning them as he paid for other items at the self-checkout register. Officers obtained a description of the suspect and the vehicle he drove away in. About an hour later, the Real Time Crime Center reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling on the Mario Cuomo Bridge. An officer located it and made a traffic stop in Rockland County, assisted by state police. A 23-year-old Port Chester man was taken into custody by county police and charged with petty larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

New Castle Police Department

Nov. 18: A vehicle was rummaged through during the overnight hours at a Chappaqua residence by an unknown suspect. It appears that only loose change was removed from the vehicle.

Nov. 19: A local business reported being scammed during an online purchase of an item. The incident was investigated and documented.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 20: Two Freedom Road residents reported at 12:56 p.m. that their vehicles were apparently rummaged through overnight but nothing appears to be missing. Community request sent asking for any relevant footage. The parties declined to file a deposition; they wanted to make notification for matter of record at this time.

Nov. 20: A caller from Nethermont Avenue. reported at 12:56 p.m. that their vehicle was apparently rummaged through overnight but nothing appears to be missing. The party declined to file a deposition and only wanted to make notification for matter of record at this time.

Pleasantville Police Department

Nov. 17: Report of subjects going into a bin where donated clothing is collected and removing items at 1:03 p.m. Upon an officer’s arrival, a vehicle was stopped with the people suspected of taking the clothing. The driver was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license and charged. No other charges were pressed.

Nov. 18: A Choate Lane resident reported at 9:08 a.m. that their car was rummaged through overnight but nothing was taken.

Nov. 20: A delivery driver reported at 12:32 p.m. that he had a dispute with another party on Clinton Avenue and that the subject went back to his car to get a gun. Police reported that the other person took the gun, which was licensed, out of the car to bring into his house for safekeeping, then locked the vehicle.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Nov. 17: Report of a possible brushfire at a residence in Southeast at 5:10 p.m. Deputies observed a fire burning of what appeared to be construction material in the rear yard of a Nichols Road residence. The Brewster Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The 46-year-old resident was issued an appearance ticket for being in violation of the open burning ban and was directed to appear in Town of Southeast Justice Court at a future date. About two-and-a-half hours later, a deputy was dispatched to Laurel Road in Putnam Valley for another open burn call. Upon the deputies’ arrival, the Putnam Valley Fire Department had just cleared the scene after extinguishing the fire in an outdoor open burn pit. The 46-year-old resident stated that he was burning wood and was not aware of the ban. He was issued an appearance ticket for Putnam Valley Town Court.

White Plains Police Department

Nov. 13: A 53-year-old White Plains man was arrested at 1:43 a.m. and charged with second-degree assault on Chatterton Avenue.

Nov. 13: A 22-year-old New Rochelle man was charged at 6 p.m. with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following an incident on East Post Road.

Nov. 14: A 35-year-old White Plains man was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing following an incident in an apartment on Lake Street at 9:59 p.m.

Nov. 15: A 30-year-old White Plains man was arrested at 7:34 a.m. and charged with criminal mischief and criminal contempt on Lafayette Street.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 14: A 36-year-old Mahopac man was charged with second-degree criminal contempt following a report of a domestic incident at 5:10 p.m. and a violation of a restraining order.