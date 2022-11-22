Police Blotter, November 22 – November 28, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Nov. 14: A woman contacted county police at 8:01 p.m. to report that an elderly man called her to demand payment for damage to his car resulting from an accident on Main Street the previous week. The woman said she had not been involved in an accident with him, but had assisted the man after he apparently struck a parked car near the movie theater. The woman said she helped the man retrieve some car parts from the street, but did not report the accident, believing the man would so. County police neither received a report of an accident in that area of Main Street at the time nor has anyone reported a vehicle damaged by a hit-and-run driver.

Nov. 15: An officer responded to Northern Westchester Hospital at 7:21 p.m. on a report that a man who threatened suicide had left the emergency room. A search of the area was conducted with negative results. Later in the evening, officers learned that the person had been located in Yorktown and was in the custody of Yorktown police officers.

Nov. 16: A complaint was lodged regarding loud music coming from a Carpenter Avenue residence at 3:25 a.m. The condition was corrected.

Nov. 16: An officer responded to Maplewood Drive at 4:03 p.m. on a report of wires that are down. The Mount Kisco Fire Department also responded and corrected the condition.

Nov. 18: Officers escorted a man to his former apartment on Barker Street at 8:07 a.m. so he could retrieve some personal property. The man is prevented by court order from contacting the resident of the apartment, so an officer made a phone call to arrange for the property to be left outside the apartment door. The officer observed the property being picked up without any contact between the two parties.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Nov. 7: Patrol responded to Michaels Lane at 4:12 a.m. on a report of two males trying car door handles. While en route to Michaels Lane, patrol located two individuals in the area of Terrace Place. An investigation by patrol officers and the Detective Division led to the arrest of an 18-year-old and a juvenile from the Bronx. Both individuals were charged with second-degree grand larceny for stealing a motor vehicle from a Michaels Lane residence. The juvenile was also charged with multiple counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property for stealing credit cards from an unlocked motor vehicle on Michaels Lane.

Nov. 13: Patrols reported attempting to stop a gray Audi sedan at 1:50 a.m. that was traveling on Maple Street. The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Nov. 14: A caller from South Riverside Avenue reported at 1:26 p.m. that he sold $4,900 worth of equipment to a customer from out of the area. The caller then discovered that the equipment was purchased using a stolen credit card. An investigation is ongoing.

New Castle Police Department

Nov. 15: At 5 a.m., officers responded to Croton Dam Road on a reported road rage incident. The caller stated that a vehicle overtook her, blocked the road, got out and began to yell and bang on the hood of her car, causing minor damage. Officers located the other driver, who admitted to causing the damage but explained that the other driver passed him when he was about to make a left turn, almost causing an accident. Both drivers were warned about their behavior and agreed to settle the matter civilly.

Nov. 16: A person reported that three credit cards and $120 in cash were taken from his wallet, which was left inside his unlocked vehicle parked on the North County Trailway on Station Place.

Nov. 16: Officers responded to a domestic incident where an order of protection was violated due to the respondent making several telephone calls. Officers are attempting to locate the other party.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 11: An officer reported a flooding condition at 6:20 p.m. on North Broadway affecting all four lanes. The responding officer requested the state Department of Transportation be notified for storm drain blockage. The DOT corrected the issue and the roadway is clear.

Nov. 12: A caller reported observing what appears to be a party passed out next to a brown Jeep on Route 128 at 3:11 p.m. Fire Control was contacted, which had a report of a call of a motor vehicle accident at the location with an unconscious male. Assigned officers responded with the Armonk Fire Department. Upon the officers’ arrival, CPR was in progress. The aided party was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Armonk Fire Department, and the involved vehicle was removed by Armonk Garage.

Nov. 12: A party reported at headquarters at 4:30 p.m. with an aided juvenile who reportedly sustained injuries from a fall while at an event at the American Legion Hall next door on Bedford Road. The accompanying adults with the aided reported that the juvenile has a history of seizures, which may have resulted in the fall. Officers rendered aid and county Fire Control was contacted for ambulance dispatch. Armonk Fire Department ambulance transported the aided party to Westchester Medical Center.

Nov. 14: A caller from the Jennie Clarkson campus on Old Orchard Street reported at 11:44 a.m. that a 19-year-old student is preventing a bus to leave by holding onto the bus. Assistance requested. Officers responded and reported that staff has escorted the student back to the building. The bus left without further issues.

Pleasantville Police Department

Nov. 16: A resident surrendered a firearm at police headquarters at 2:59 p.m. due to an Order of Protection that had been issued.

Nov. 17: An officer discovered offensive graffiti on a utility pole near the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church at 9:14 a.m.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 15: Chris Martinez, 31, of Yorktown, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a Class E felony. At 8:31 p.m. he was involved in a verbal argument and struck a victim’s vehicle with his vehicle, causing more than $250 in damage.