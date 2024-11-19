Police Blotter, November 19 – November 25, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Castle Police Department

Nov. 9: A Bedford Hills man was arrested for DWI and for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop. The man was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in New Castle Town Court in December.

Nov. 10. Police responded to a local business on a report of a dispute between two employees. It was reported that a female employee slapped a male employee after the male employee reported to their supervisor that the female was late for work again. The incident was investigated and documented.

Nov. 13: Police responded to a Mount Kisco residence on a report of an intoxicated male who was possibly armed with either a knife or a gun threatening to harm himself. Officers located the male in the rear of another residence unarmed. He was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 8: A caller reported at 12:36 a.m. that his neighbor is making loud noises and banging on the walls. The responding officer reported speaking with the neighbor in question who will remain quiet for the rest of the night.

Nov. 8: Report of a violent and aggressive student at the Jennie Clarkson campus on Old Orchard Street at 11:23 a.m. Officers responded, 60 Control was notified and EMS staged outside of the facility. One subject was placed under arrest.

Nov. 8: An Old Mount Kisco Road resident reported at 10:57 p.m. that there is a snake inside his home and is requesting assistance. The caller stated he had a Walmart.com order delivered to his residence, and upon opening the package, a snake was inside. The responding officer checked the box upon his arrival at the scene and found the snake was a rubber snake.

Nov. 9: Report of a residential burglary on Limestone Road at 2:30 p.m. The caller reported that a vacant house, which is on the real estate market, has apparently been broken into. Officers responded. Photographs and a deposition were secured; a report will follow.

Nov. 10: A Washington Avenue resident reported at 3:20 p.m. that her neighbor’s dog has gotten out and is in her backyard. The complainant believes it will attack her chickens. The responding officer reported that the dog had been returned to its owner prior to his arrival.

Nov. 10: Report of a possible attempted burglary on Robin Lane at 7:23 p.m. A caller reported she was letting her dog in from her backyard and saw a subject outside who began to push on the door and tried to get inside. She was able to throw herself against the door and lock it prior to the party making entry. She was unable to see where the individual went or if there was a vehicle in the area. She reported that her neighbor and his son have also responded to her residence to assist her.

Nov. 13: A Barnard Road resident reported at 6:15 p.m. that a package was stolen from her mailbox.

Pleasantville Police Department

Nov. 11: Report of a phone company having damaged property at an Elm Street residence at 2:40 p.m. The company acknowledged causing the damage and will make repairs without issue.

Nov. 13: Report of an incident of criminal mischief on Washington Avenue at 9:31 a.m. Police did not release any additional information because the matter is under investigation.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 11: A 20-year-old Yorktown man was charged with DWI at 3:41 a.m. after being observed by a police officer allegedly crossing over a double yellow line and driving in the wrong lane on Underhill Avenue.

Nov. 12: A 45-year-old Yorktown man was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 6:30 a.m. following the execution of a search warrant by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies on Underhill Avenue. A large quantity of PCP was found during the investigation.

Nov. 14: A 28-year-old Fishkill man was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent and physically disabled person following report of a suspicious incident at the Shrub Oak International School at 4:05 p.m. The individual, a school employee, allegedly shoved and committed other endangering actions on a disabled student.