Police Blotter, November 15 – November 21, 2022, Print Edition

Nov. 6: At 4:04 p.m., the Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD for a menacing with a handgun incident was operating on the Saw Mill Parkway in Mount Kisco. Officers determined that the vehicle, a white Honda Pilot with Georgia license plates, had exited at Kisco Avenue and was traveling in the village. Officers canvassed the area in an effort to locate the vehicle and were then alerted to a traffic accident at West Main Street and Maple Avenue involving a white Honda Pilot. No one was injured in the accident but the Honda fled the scene.

The vehicle was then observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Lexington Avenue but county police officers did not attempt a traffic stop because of the danger that a pursuit would have posed to other motorists. County officers reported that the vehicle was last observed traveling south on Route 117 into New Castle.

A short time later, a resident of Ruxton Road in New Castle reported that the driver of a white Honda Pilot had abandoned his vehicle on the street and run off into the woods. New Castle officers, the county police and New York State Police responded to search the area, but the driver could not be located. The vehicle was impounded and taken as evidence to county police headquarters in Hawthorne.

Nov. 6: Officers responded to New Castle Drive at 10:05 p.m. on a report of a domestic dispute. It was determined that the dispute was verbal in nature. The community resource officer was notified to conduct a follow-up visit to the residence the next day.

Nov. 7: A resident came to the Green Street precinct at 12:10 p.m. to report that a fraudulent $5,000 transaction had occurred on her bank account. The matter is under investigation by the woman’s bank, which requested she also report the matter to police.

Nov. 7: Officers responded to an East Main Street laundry at 2:34 p.m. after the owner reported that a person was drinking on the premises and refusing to leave. The man was gone upon an officer’s arrival.

Nov. 9: Officers responded to the Mount Kisco Public Library on Main Street at 10:55 a.m. after the elevator emergency alarm sounded. It was determined that alarm had malfunctioned and there was no emergency.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Nov. 7: Two people were arrested in connection with a string of recent car break-ins and thefts in the village. Police received a call that two males were seen trespassing on private property and attempting to enter locked vehicles in the upper village. Officers responded and located two male suspects, who were discovered to be in possession of suspected stolen property, including two credit cards. During the investigation, it was found that the suspects had stolen a vehicle that had the key fob left inside. The vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away. Earlier the same night, the suspects were observed being dropped off on High Street, getting out of a black BMW.

The suspects, a juvenile and an adult, were apprehended and both charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony. The juvenile defendant is also charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

New Castle Police Department

Nov. 7: A resident reported that a check was stolen from their mailbox and later cashed by an unknown person.

Nov. 7: A credit card was stolen from an employee at a local business and used in several transactions. The incident is under investigation.

Nov. 8: Several political signs were stolen from a resident’s yard on Seneca Drive. A suspicious vehicle was also reported to be in the area at the time of the larceny.

Nov. 10: Officers responded to a report of several juveniles making graffiti on Hunts Place, where they located the subjects involved. The incident is being investigated.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 4: A Nichols Road resident reported at 3:29 a.m. that she heard someone downstairs in her residence. Once she went downstairs, she heard parties exiting through the basement door. The caller then reported her husband and son got into their vehicle in an attempt to chase after the vehicle in which the parties fled. The responding officers reported no signs of forced entry; everything appears normal in the residence.

Nov. 7: Report of a raccoon in the dumpsters on MacDonald Avenue at 8:09 a.m. The animal control officer responded and reported that the animal was released from the area.

Nov. 7: At 8:35 p.m., a caller reported at about 1 p.m. on this date he parked his Ford F-150 on Lafayette Avenue, and when he returned to the location this evening, the vehicle was gone. The responding officer reported that the vehicle was parked on private property without the property owner’s permission. The truck was towed to Golden Towing. The party was able to make contact with the tow company. Matter adjusted.

Pleasantville Police Department

Nov. 5: A suspicious white sedan was reported parked in front of a house on Brentwood Drive at 8:23 p.m. The subject, a 27-year-old Long Island man, was approached by an officer, and it was learned there was a warrant for his arrest out of Suffolk County.

Nov. 9: Report of a crime in progress at the Mavis on Marble Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Two men attempted to leave the premises without paying for new tires. One of the men, a 28-year-old Lynbrook, L.I. resident, was arrested. Their vehicle also turned out to be stolen out of New York City.

Nov. 10: A large group of youths was reported to be congregating at the high school parking lot at 10:03 p.m. The group was dispersed after an officer arrived at the scene.

Nov. 11: A 51-year-old man arrived at headquarters at 1:30 a.m. to report that he’s been receiving annoying phone calls from a subject, a 28-year-old woman. The woman agreed to cease making contact.