Police Blotter, November 14 – November 20, 2023, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Nov. 5: Officers responded to the Emergency Department at Northern Westchester Hospital at 9:13 p.m. on a report that an intoxicated patient had become combative with medical and security staff. A medical staff member reported the he was injured while assisting in restraining the patient. A report was taken and the matter was turned over to detectives for additional investigation.

Nov. 5: Officers responded to a North Moger Avenue residence at 9:56 p.m. after a resident reported that $900 had been taken from her by another person staying in the house. The tenant said she did not wish to press charges but wanted her money returned. After initially denying having the money, the other party admitted to taking it and returned the cash. The complainant was asked again if she wanted to press charges but she declined.

Nov. 6: An officer responded to Target on North Bedford Road at 1:09 p.m. on a report of a past larceny. Security personnel reported that three men left the store the previous day with more than $4,000 in merchandise they did not pay for. Video evidence was secured and the case was turned over to detectives for investigation.

Nov. 8: Report of an activated panic alarm in a South Bedford Road office building at 8:35 p.m. It was determined that cleaning staff had activated it in error.

Nov. 8: A resident reported seeing curtains on fire in a neighbor’s home on Parkview Place at 7:46 p.m. Responding officers evacuated some nearby residents while the Mount Kisco Fire Department extinguished the small fire, which apparently occurred when a hot frying plan was placed too close to the curtains.

Nov. 9: Report of a three-year-old child locked in a car on Spencer Street at 1:47 p.m. Entry was made into the vehicle to free the child after the responding officer arrived.

New Castle Police Department

Nov. 4: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a father and son. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to mediate the situation. The incident was documented.

Nov. 9: Report of a larceny from a vehicle at a Chappaqua residence. The vehicle was parked and unlocked in a residential driveway when an unknown person removed a purse during the overnight hours. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 3: An Old Hickory Way caller reported at 10:21 a.m. that an unknown party stole his no trespassing signs on his property.

Nov. 4: A Hillandale Drive resident reported locating an arrow on her property at 10:33 a.m. The resident believes it was not there earlier this morning and is concerned for her safety. The responding officer reported observing an arrow about 20 feet from the roadway onto the woman’s property. There was no damage to property. The officer performed a canvass of the surrounding area with negative results. The complainant wished to make the incident a matter of record.

Nov. 5: The Armonk Fire Department was dispatched to the Westchester County Airport by 60 Control at 11:45 a.m. on a report of a plane approaching with engine failure. Three officers also responded, but 60 Control canceled all responding units when the plane landed safely.

Nov. 5: Report of a portable toilet that has been flipped over at Lombardi Park at 1:38 p.m. and placed in the roadway blocking traffic. The responding officer reported the roadway is clear. The incident was forwarded to the town’s Recreation Department.

Peekskill Police Department

Nov. 9: Detectives, with the assistance of the Westchester County Police Narcotics Unit, executed a search warrant at a Brown Street residence and seized a large quantity of suspected Phencyclidine (PCP), along with more than $80,000 in cash. The warrant, and subsequent seizure, was the result of an extensive investigation into the sale of PCP occurring in and around Peekskill. A Peekskill man was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, A Class A-II felony.

Pleasantville Police Department

Nov. 6: A village resident arrived at headquarters at 7:50 p.m. to report receiving a series of harassing phone calls.

Nov. 7: A Forest Hills, Queens man was arrested for possessing graffiti instruments and tools on Bedford Road at 6:47 p.m.

Nov. 10: An e-scooter was reported stolen from the bike rack at the train station on Memorial Plaza at 10:39 a.m.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 4: A 54-year-old Yorktown man was charged with DWI with two previous convictions within 10 years, a Class D felony, following a report at 10:44 a.m. of an intoxicated man on Lee Boulevard who was about to drive away in a vehicle. He was turned over to the Westchester County Department of Corrections after bail was set between $10,000 cash and $50,000 partially secured bond.

Nov. 5: Two Yonkers men, ages 51 and 41, were charged at 3:03 p.m. with fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, after allegedly stealing $1,524 worth of clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Jefferson Valley Mall.