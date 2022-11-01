Police Blotter, November 1 – November 7, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Oct 25: A business owner reported at 10:41 a.m. that more than $9,000 in fraudulent checks have been written against his account. His bank is investigating and asked him to report the matter to police.

Oct. 25: A Beverly Road resident reported a possible “paving scam” at a neighbor’s residence at 6:31 p.m. Officers spoke with the contractor who had paperwork showing he had been hired by the homeowner to do the work.

Oct. 26: An officer on patrol observed a man looking in the windows of T.J. Maxx on Main Street at 1:17 a.m. and stopped to investigate. The man said he had just been released from the hospital’s emergency room and was looking around the property for discarded cigarettes.

Oct. 26: At 9:42 a.m., a woman arrived at the Green Street precinct to turn in a wallet she had found on the street. An officer was able to return it to its owner.

Oct. 26: An officer responded at 1:26 p.m. to a medical office on South Bedford Road. Staff had called to report that a patient was too sick to drive home but wanted to do so. An officer spoke with the patient and determined that the man would be able to safely drive the short distance to his home in the village.

Oct. 27: Officers responded to Lexington Avenue at 9:21 p.m. on a report of a dispute involving a group of men. Upon arrival, officers were met by a man who said he was threatened by another person that he has had an ongoing “beef” with. The complainant said he only knows the first name of this person. Officers canvassed the area for the other parties but could not locate them.

Oct. 28: Officers responded at 12:12 p.m. to an activated fire alarm at a North Bedford Road business. It was determined that a small child apparently pulled the alarm not knowing what it was. The Mount Kisco Fire Department also responded to make sure there was no fire condition.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Oct. 20: A caller from a South Riverside Avenue business reported at 3:37 a.m. that a male was driving through the parking lot honking the horn and harassing employees. Patrols responded and checked the area with negative results.

Oct. 21: A Palmer Avenue caller reported at 2:36 p.m. that a white vehicle was repeatedly driving up and down the street and she thought it was suspicious. Patrols responded and checked the area with negative results.

Oct. 21: Patrols responded to the Croton-Harmon train station for a possible overdose at 4:57 p.m. Upon arrival, patrols located a subject, who was conscious and alert. The scene was turned over to EMS.

Kent Police Department

Oct. 23: Officers on patrol observed a person next to a vehicle in the parking lot of Chris Automotive at 1:40 a.m. When approached, the man said he was picking up a friend from a bar. He said his name was William McCarthy, but he appeared to be intoxicated. After being questioned again, the man ran away and fell into a tall grassy area, where he was apprehended. When searched, his college I.D. was located identifying him as William Ratajack, 21. He was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and trespassing.

New Castle Police Department

Oct. 22: Two unregistered vehicles were reported to have been damaged with rocks and vandalized with spray paint while parked on private property on Spring Valley Road.

Oct. 24: A complainant reported that their car was broken into while parked outside DeCicco’s in Millwood. The car’s passenger window was broken in order to take the victim’s wallet, which was left on the front seat.

North Castle Police Department

Oct. 21: A Bedford Road resident arrived at headquarters at 10:12 a.m. to report losing her watch at the listed location sometime after Apr. 21, 2018. Rolex advised her to file a police report so they could list the item as lost if it is ever turned in to one of their stores. The watch is a Rolex Datejust with a black face and a Roman numeral dial with serial #9148A864. The complainant believes that the watch may have been stolen from her residence and wishes to make this report a matter of record at this time.

Oct. 21: A complainant reported at headquarters at 12:28 p.m. stating he is a victim of fraud. The complainant sent cryptocurrency to a website that resembled the site he uses to exchange that currency and the website will not return what was sent. Depositions were secured.

Oct. 22: A caller reported at 9:38 p.m. that she heard a female scream from a vehicle at the end of Kensico Knoll Place, “Help me please, if you can hear me, help me, please.” The caller stated that a man got out of the vehicle, then got back in and left the area, driving toward Nethermont Avenue. No further description of the vehicle or its occupants was provided. The responding officer reported the listed location and surrounding areas checked negative for the vehicle or any disturbance.

Oct. 24: A caller reported at 4:02 p.m. receiving two counterfeit $10 bills from a self-checkout machine at the North White Plains Stop & Shop on Oct. 21. A witness deposition was completed.

Pleasantville Police Department

Oct. 21: The manager of a Pleasantville Road business reported at 1:26 p.m. that he has been receiving unwanted phone calls from one of the store’s employees.

Oct. 24: Report of a disturbance on Edgewood Avenue at 8:13 a.m. A contractor stated that two of his employees got into an altercation. One party was sent home for the day.

Oct. 24: Report of graffiti on the overpass on Sunnyside Avenue at 1:47 p.m. MTA police were notified because it is their property.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 22: A 41-year-old Yorktown resident was arrested at 12:45 a.m. and charged with third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor, following a domestic dispute at home. After an investigation, it was determined while a victim was sleeping her husband allegedly went through her cell phone and allegedly punched the victim several times in the face, causing injuries.

Oct. 23: Jamal Maher, 33, of Mahopac, was charged at 2:49 a.m. with DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both Class E felonies. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle idling in a parking lot on Commerce Street with a male asleep in the driver’s seat.