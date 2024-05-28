Police Blotter, May 28- June 3, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

May 19: A 46-year-old Bedford man was charged with DWI following a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. on Lexington Avenue. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and issued an appearance ticket for May 23 in Mount Kisco Justice Court. Due to a high level of intoxication, an ambulance was requested and the man was taken by the Katonah-Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Northern Westchester Hospital.

May 19: An officer responded to Northern Westchester Hospital at 4:16 a.m. on a report of a man who had been assaulted. The man told medical staff that he had been hit in the head with a beer bottle during an argument. An officer interviewed the victim and the matter remains under investigation.

May 19: A Bronx man was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation following a traffic stop on North Bedford Road at 12:34 p.m. for having illegally tinted windows. A computer check revealed the man’s license had been suspended due to his failure to appear in court in Larchmont on multiple dates to answer summonses issued there.

May 22: A woman arrived at the Green Street precinct at 1:38 p.m. to report that she had purchased a car in New Jersey two years ago and never received a copy of the title. An officer advised her how to pursue the matter with the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles.

May 22: Report of a dog left in a car outside Target on North Bedford Road at 6:34 a.m. The owner of the vehicle returned to the car as an officer arrived.

May 23: Officers responded to Barker Street at 10:49 a.m. on a report of a domestic dispute. Officers determined the dispute was verbal in nature between a father and daughter. The Mobile Crisis Response Team was requested to respond to assist with a person in crisis.

May 23: A Bedford resident was arrested at 7:15 p.m. after he turned himself in at Mount Kisco Justice Court on two outstanding warrants. The warrants charge him with patronizing prostitution and endangering the welfare of a child. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and returned to court for arraignment. The man was then remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of bail.

New Castle Police Department

May 19: A 58-year-old Chappaqua man was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, stemming from a domestic incident. The suspect was arraigned in Town of New Castle Court and an Order of Protection was issued.

North Castle Police Department

May 20: A caller reported that his car is on fire on Route 22 just south of the Rye Lake Bridge at 5:03 p.m. All of the vehicle’s occupants made it out okay. Armonk Garage removed the vehicle after the fire was extinguished.

May 21: A party arrived at headquarters at 11:17 a.m. advising that she is a real estate agent with Compass Real Estate, and while cleaning out a vacant home, she came across a wooden box containing old ammunition. She wished to turn it over to police to be destroyed. The ammunition was placed into Temporary Evidence Locker #4C for destruction.

Pleasantville Police Department

May 20: Report of a patron having injured their leg while at the Wood & Fire pizzeria and restaurant on Marble Avenue at 6:36 p.m.

May 24: Report of a past larceny was reported at a Wheeler Avenue business at 10:06 a.m. No other details were provided by police.

Yorktown

May 14: A 25-year-old Bronx man was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree following a report of a male who stole a package off the front porch at a Yorktown residence. He was apprehended after a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway.

May 17: A 26-year-old Putnam Valley man was charged with Promoting the Sexual Performance of a Child Less Than 17, a Class D felony, and Unlawful Dealing with a Child in the First Degree, and Attempted Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree, both misdemeanors. The charges stemmed from an investigation regarding an adult male allegedly providing alcohol to juveniles in exchange for explicit photographs and sexual acts at Downing Park.