Police Blotter, May 25 – May 31, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

May 11: An impound request for a parking scofflaw at the Croton-Harmon train station was received at 12:29 p.m. The vehicle was a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee and was parked in space 434. The owner had eight open or unpaid tickets, owing $340. Patrol was dispatched and Luposello’s Garage and Autobody responded; the court clerk was notified as was the vehicle owner.

May 13: A caller reported at 11:10 a.m. that a coyote was seen on Brook Street and Terrace Place at about midnight

May 14: A caller reported being approached by a tall, thin, white male at 1:52 p.m. wearing a baseball cap with “veteran” on it and asking people for money near the Mobil quick stop. Patrols were dispatched. A patrol located the subject in the Van Wyck Shopping Center and provided a courtesy transport to a location in Montrose.

North Castle Police Department

May 14: The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported at 8:24 a.m. that it received a 911 call from Virginia Road on a report that a party suffered injuries from a fall; 60 Control was notified. The responding officer reported the injured party was transported to Westchester Medical Center.

May 15: The White Plains Police Department called at 12:57 p.m. to report a 911 call that the department received in reference to a male party on Nethermont Avenue who inadvertently cut himself while using a chainsaw. White Plains police advised that the party is conscious, alert, with a family member on-scene and has since applied a tourniquet. North Castle officers were dispatched to the incident location and 60 Control was notified. The injured party was transported to the Westchester Medical Center ALS.

May 20: A caller reported at 2:07 a.m. that someone just took items off her property, placed them in a wheelbarrow and is currently walking down Nichols Road. The caller would not give further information. The responding officer canvassed the area with negative results. He spoke to the complainant who was unable to provide further details.

State Police/Cortlandt

May 15: Police are investigating a fatal Bear Mountain Parkway crash in the Town of Cortlandt. At about 6:41 p.m., Gary Malstrom Sr., 67, of East Fishkill, was operating a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while traveling eastbound on the parkway, lost control of his motorcycle and subsequently struck a guardrail. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Mohegan Emergency Medical Services where he was pronounced dead by the attending physician. Mohegan Fire Department also rendered aid at the scene.

May 18: State police, in conjunction with the Putnam County Child Advocacy Center, arrested Fabian Huiracocha Barbecho, 36, of Yonkers for two counts of second-degree rape, a Class D felony. After receiving a law enforcement tip, members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Cortlandt began investigating two instances of alleged rape. The investigation determined Barbecho raped a victim under the age of 15 in both Philipstown and Peekskill. Barbecho was arraigned in the City of Peekskill Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $30,000 secure bond or $40,000 partially secure bond.

Yorktown Police Department

May 17: Maurizio Minichino, 64, of Yorktown, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, in connection with a Mar. 24 report police received about a stolen wallet that had been left in a shopping cart at Lowe’s. Following an investigation, it is alleged Minichino located the wallet in a shopping cart and used the victim’s credit cards at another location.

May 18: Rohan Glanville, 36, of Mohegan Lake, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief at 10:38 p.m., a Class A misdemeanor, for intentionally puncturing a victim’s tire, causing it to go flat.