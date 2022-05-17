Police Blotter, May 17 – May 23, 2022, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

May 7: A Grand Street caller reported at 1:28 p.m. a suspicious person looking into cars and potentially scanning them. The person was described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a blue baseball hat. Patrol dispatched and reported the individual to be a village parking enforcement officer.

May 8: A loss prevention employee for ShopRite called to report at 11:42 a.m. an unknown male stole a television from the store. The incident was captured on video surveillance. Patrols completed depositions on the scene and will have the employee make a copy of the footage for police.

Kent Police Department

May 10: An officer observed a Chevy Tracker with a front passenger side flat and its hazard light on in the area of routes 52 and 311 at 1:10 a.m. The officer stopped the vehicle being driven by Marvin Perez-Ramirez, 32, of Carmel. It was determined that Perez-Ramirez was driving while intoxicated. Perez-Ramirez was arrested and charged with two felonies, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and DWI, his second offense, and two misdemeanors, operating without an interlock device and aggravated DWI. Perez-Ramirez was processed and issued an appearance ticket for a future court date.

New Castle Police Department

May 5: A 62-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault stemming from a domestic incident complaint.

May 9: A South Greeley Avenue reported that a small partition-style window and garage can were damaged sometime during the overnight hours.

May 9: A resident reported an unauthorized transfer of $50,000 from their bank into an unknown Wells Fargo account. Wells Fargo advised that a subject did the fraudulent transactions with identification bearing the victim’s name. The matter is still under investigation.

May 12: At about 4 a.m., state police advised that while pursuing a stolen vehicle, they noticed two other vehicles which seemed to be traveling with the pursued vehicle. Those two vehicles were registered to the same address on Hollow Ridge Road in New Castle. Officers responded to the owner’s home and verified that both vehicles were stolen. They were left unlocked with the keys inside. Vehicles were recovered separately, both abandoned in Connecticut. The matter is still under investigation.

May 12: The Walgreens on King Street reported that two males entered the store and stole about $800 worth of health supplements. The subjects then left the area in a white BMW. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and attempting to identify the perpetrators.

North Castle Police Department

May 6: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Route 22 at 8:58 a.m. An e-Justice inquiry revealed the operator and vehicle registration were both suspended for failing to have insurance. The operator’s suspension date was Apr. 12, 2021, and the vehicle’s suspension date was Feb. 26, 2021. The operator was processed roadside and released with an appearance ticket to return to the Town of North Castle Justice Court. The vehicle was removed by Armonk Garage.

May 9: AAA employees reported locating a black envelope in a driveway on North Broadway at 12:24 p.m. The envelope contained checks and medical paperwork. The responding officer secured the items.

May 9: Report of a car bumper in the roadway on Whippoorwill Road East at 5:41 p.m. The debris is obstructing one lane causing vehicles to cross over into the opposite lane to pass it. The responding officer reported that the roadway is clear at this time and that the object had apparently been removed.

May 10: A woman who lives on Castle Heights Drive reported at 5:22 p.m. that there was a squirrel in her living room and she is requesting police assistance. The responding officers reported that he attempted to get the squirrel out of the living room with negative results. Westchester County Animal Control Services phone numbers were provided to the complainant, but the officers subsequently reported that they were able to clear the squirrel from the residence.

May 10: A caller reported at 7:18 p.m. that there is an unresponsive female in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a Bedford Road parking lot. The caller attempted to wake up the person several times with negative results. The vehicle was described as a gray Toyota RAV4; 60 Control was notified. The responding officers stated that the individual was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital, the vehicle was locked and the keys were secured at headquarters.

May 10: A caller reported at 9:52 p.m. observing a black bear crossing the road at Cox Avenue and Maryland Avenue and headed toward Maryland Avenue. Units responded. The responding officer reported checking the area with negative results. The area will be monitored during the remainder of the tour.

May 11: Report of a vehicle stolen from the driveway of a Leisure Farm Drive residence at 6:03 p.m. The resident looked out the window and noticed her vehicle was missing. She checked her Ring camera and observed a male dressed in black enter her vehicle and drove away. All units responded and canvassed the area with negative results.

Pleasantville Police Department

May 8: Report of a potentially hazardous condition on Sky Top Drive at 2:23 p.m. A resident smelled oil from a sewer drain. An investigation revealed the smell was coming from a malfunctioning sump pump from a nearby resident.

May 9: A New Hampshire resident was arrested on Bedford Road at 9:54 p.m. for DWI and for being in possession of stolen vehicle license plates.

May 10: A report of criminal mischief was filed by a Lenox Avenue resident at 3:06 p.m. after an unknown person had smashed the resident’s rear windshield. The next day, a Hawthorne resident turned himself in claiming responsibility and was arrested.

Yorktown Police Department

May 6: Redouane Tazi, 62, of Yorktown, was charged at 3:31 p.m. with third-degree attempted robbery, a Class E felony, for allegedly trying to steal two suitcases, valued at $960, from Macy’s in the Jefferson Valley Mall.

May 12: A 17-year-old Yorktown male was charged at 5:52 p.m. with criminal possession of stolen property, a Class E felony, following a complaint of a larceny from a motor vehicle. During the investigation, police recovered a credit card that did not belong to the defendant.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.