Police Blotter, May 14- May 20, 2024

County Police/Mount Kisco

May 5: A 37-year-old Bedford man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, at 11 p.m. after an officer observed his vehicle speeding and failing to maintain its lane on North Bedford Road near the Bedford town line. The man was booked at county police headquarters in Hawthorne and released pending a May 16 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

May 6: A Stop & Shop employee reported at 4:11 p.m. that a subject who is known to him threw a cake at him while he worked in the bakery department. An officer located the woman suspected of throwing the cake as she walked on Preston Way. Store management requested a trespass warning barring the woman from the store. She was advised that she could be arrested for trespassing if she returns to the store.

May 6: Officers responded at 6:21 p.m. to a business on the 600 block of East Main Street on a report that an intoxicated man was standing by the front door and scaring customers. Upon arrival, officers saw the man sitting by the curb and attempted to speak with him. Due to high intoxication, the man was taken by ambulance to Northern Westchester Hospital.

May 6: A 27-year-old Yonkers woman was charged with third-degree assault, fourth- degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief after officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Carpenter Avenue at 11:08 p.m. The parties involved said the dispute was over a cell phone. Officers recognized the woman as the suspect in an assault that had occurred on May 5 at 4:11 a.m. on East Main Street and took her into custody. The charges are associated with the May 5 incident.

May 7: Officers responded to a bank on East Main Street at 4:07 p.m. on a report of an attempted fraudulent transaction. Staff reported that a man who was attempting to cash a check fled the scene when bank staff raised questions about the check. Officers canvassed the area but could not locate anyone fitting the description of the man who fled.

May 8: A request was received at 11:27 a.m. for a welfare check on a 96-year-old man due to a water issue at his Ward Avenue residence. A home health aide was with the man and was assisting him.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Apr. 16: Multiple reports were taken for larcenies from unlocked motor vehicles that occurred overnight. Case reports were filed and an investigation was conducted.

Apr. 16: A caller reported encountering a suspicious male on top of the Croton Dam acting strangely at 6:56 a.m. The caller stated she was unsure if the male was suicidal and attempting to jump from the dam. She stated she had tried to approach the male and talk to him, but there was a language barrier. The call was transferred to Westchester County police. A patrol unit was dispatched to the location to assist. Patrol reported checking the location and finding no suspicious activity or male located.

New Castle Police Department

Apr. 28: A Ridgefield, Conn. man was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after he crashed his vehicle into several telephone poles on Somerstown Road. Somerstown Road remained closed for nearly a day as a result of the accident. The driver was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in New Castle Town Court later this month.

North Castle Police Department

May 3: A caller reported observing a suspicious person walking and yelling near his property on Whippoorwill Road East at 7:16 p.m. The responding officers reported that the party is a performer at Whippoorwill Hall conducting vocal warmup exercises.

May 4: An officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Cox Avenue at 10:30 a.m. An e-Justice inquiry of the operator indicates driving privileges had been suspended as of Dec. 9, 2023, for failure to pay driver responsibility assessment. The operator was processed roadside for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

May 5: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 9:32 a.m. to report that his boat was apparently stolen from the shore of Byram Lake. Depositions were secured.

May 7: Police received an E-911 call reporting that two female subjects who entered Toxic Wings on North Broadway at 5:12 p.m. began to potentially threaten the storeowner. The responding officers reported that surveillance video was secured and depositions were completed on the scene. A report will follow.

Pleasantville Police Department

May 4: A Massachusetts resident reported at 9:42 a.m. leaving his vehicle on Hobby Street but was missing. The vehicle was located on Cooley Street a short time later.

May 4: A Martling Avenue resident reported at 11:18 a.m. that a vehicle was driven onto his property and caused damage to the lawn. Officers stopped and questioned the driver who said that there had been mechanical issues with the car, which caused the problem.

May 6: A Washington Avenue resident reported at 1:41 p.m. that $1,498.51 was stolen out of his cryptocurrency account. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

May 8: Report of a disturbance on Washington Avenue at 4:35 p.m. with a party transported to the hospital. Police would not release additional information because it was a confidential aid call.

White Plains Police Department

May 3: A White Plains man was arrested and charged with forcible touching at 8:30 p.m. following an incident at 77 S. Lexington Ave.

May 4: Police responded to the area of 98 Harding Ave. at 6:39 p.m. on a report of a possible stabbing. Police found a female victim that had sustained multiple stab wounds to her face, neck and body. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. Police also found a male in close proximity who had matched a description given of the assailant. He was identified as Carlos Perea Obed-Tovar and taken into custody. Detectives processed the crime scene, collected evidence and interviewed several people who witnessed the attack. Obed-Tovar was subsequently booked and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree assault.

May 5: A White Plains man was charged with third-degree assault at 1:35 p.m. in connection with an incident at 154 Mamaroneck Ave.

Yorktown Police Department

May 1: A 58-year-old Yorktown man was arrested and charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident following a report of an erratic vehicle on Baldwin Road at 7:13 p.m.