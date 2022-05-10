Police Blotter, May 10 – May 16, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

May 3: At 8:06 a.m., officers responded to Radio Circle on a request from New York State Police to locate an 18-year-old man who attends school there. The youth was transported to state police barracks in Cortlandt and turned over to troopers investigating an allegation that the teen violated a court-issued order of protection.

May 3: Officers responded at 6:27 p.m. to a room at the Holiday Inn to assist Westchester County Child Protective Services with the removal of a child. The infant’s mother was provided with a copy of a Temporary Order of Removal and given notice to appear in Westchester County Family Court.

May 3: Officers responded to Spring Street at 9:38 p.m. to assist a man who was having chest pains. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded and transported the man to the hospital.

May 5: A caller requested at 7:10 a.m. that officers conduct a welfare check on a relative who had taken a taxi to Northern Westchester Hospital and could not be reached on her cell phone. Officers determined that the woman had arrived at the hospital complaining of pain but left on her own before receiving medical care.

May 6: At 2:48 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a man inside a Lexington Avenue business that is usually closed at that hour. It was determined that the man was an employee of the business.

May 6: Patrol officers responded at 11:55 a.m. to a medical office on South Bedford Road on a report of a suspicious package that arrived in the mail containing white powder. The Hazardous Devices Unit was requested to respond and its members determined that the white power was not a hazardous substance. The matter was turned over to detectives for additional investigation.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 29: A caller reported at 2:48 p.m. that while driving home from the Westchester Mall a female in a BMW appeared to be following her and at one point was honking at her and making gestures. The caller stated she was close to town and was going to respond to the police department. The desk officer stayed on the phone with the caller who stated the BMW followed her until she reached headquarters. An officer responded to the front of the building and spoke to the complainant. The BMW did not follow the caller into the parking lot. Information was gathered.

Apr. 30: A caller reported at 9:37 p.m. that race cars were going up and down his street leaving “burn outs.” The responding officer reported several fresh tire marks, but upon canvassing the area the responsible vehicles had left.

May 2: A complainant reported at headquarters at 1:50 p.m. that she received checks from someone who was impersonating a company willing to provide monetary assistance for her music. She was notified by the bank that the checks she received were fraudulent and that she now owed $3,500.

May 3: At 4:02 p.m., a report of $540 in fake currency had been passed through the CVS on Main Street yesterday. The responding officers gathered evidence.

May 4: Report of an attempted burglary by a Fawn Lane resident at 3:31 p.m. A male attempted to pry open the front door about 1 p.m. The unknown male party was unable to make entry and fled in an unknown direction. Officers responded and reported depositions and photos were secured. An officer will canvass in an attempt to get further video surveillance footage.

Pleasantville Police Department

May 2: A 24-year-old Yonkers resident was arrested on Meadow Lane at 2:30 a.m. after another party was assaulted. The suspect was arraigned.

May 3: An arrest was made at 5:42 p.m. on Brentwood Drive after an Order of Protection was ignored, causing a disturbance. Further information was withheld.

May 4: Multiple calls were received at 3:26 p.m. regarding a truck striking overhead phone and cable wires on Manville Road causing a hazardous condition. Verizon was contacted and wires were later cleared from the road.

State Police/Cortlandt

Apr. 18: State police in Cortlandt are investigating a larceny of more than $3,900 worth of over-the-counter medications from the ACME Supermarket on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The suspects also attempted to steal medication from the ACME in Yorktown but were interrupted before fleeing in a red or maroon four-door sedan.

Yorktown Police Department

Apr. 27: A 17-year-old male was charged at 2:52 p.m. with stealing a cell phone from a parked vehicle at Turkey Mountain Park on Apr. 11 and possessing 22 Vyvanse pills.

Apr. 27: Juan Quiroz, 18, of Yonkers, was charged at 3:55 p.m. with stealing used cooking oil from 1859 E. Main St. and being in possession of burglar tools.

Apr. 29: Sidney Russ, 50, of Yorktown, was charged with aggravated harassment at 2:07 p.m. for allegedly threatening to kill someone.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.