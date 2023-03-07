Police Blotter, March 7 – March 13, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

Feb. 25: A Carmel man was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated by alcohol after being stopped in the area of routes 6 and 6N at 12:21 a.m. because he was driving without headlights being illuminated.

Feb. 26: A Mahopac woman was arrested at 2:35 p.m. for allegedly stealing $30 worth of merchandise from Tops supermarket on Route 6.

Feb. 26: A Mahopac man was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment at 11:14 p.m. following a report of a domestic dispute at a Mahopac residence

Feb. 27: A Mahopac man was charged with DWI after being pulled over for driving erratically on Route 6 at 7:07 a.m.

Feb. 28: A Brewster woman was charged with shoplifting at 7:41 p.m. for allegedly concealing $106 worth of merchandise in her purse at Tops supermarket on Route 6.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Mar. 1: An officer responded to a laundromat on Lexington Avenue at 8:23 a.m. on a trespassing complaint. A man was found on the premises who had been previously told by management to stay out of the laundry. The officer issued a summons for trespassing that is returnable to Mount Kisco Justice Court later this month.

Mar. 1: An officer responded at 11:39 a.m. to TJ Maxx on Main Street on a report of a larceny that had occurred at the store the previous week. A review of security video revealed that a person had placed about $1,000 worth of merchandise into a shopping cart and then left the store without paying for it. The matter was turned over to detectives for further investigation.

Mar. 2: A manager at a local business reported at 11:59 a.m. that an employee who had been fired the previous day reportedly made threatening remarks toward him. He asked for a report to be prepared to document the matter, which was brought to his attention by co-workers.

Mar. 3: Report of a person in crisis on Amuso Drive at 5 a.m. The subject was threatening to harm herself. She was transported by ambulance to Northern Westchester Hospital to receive care.

North Castle Police Department

Feb. 24: Report of a High Street resident chocking on a fish bone at 11:51 a.m. The subject was conscious and breathing. Police notified 60 Control. The responding officer reported that the party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Feb. 27: A caller reported at 4:35 a.m. that he just shot a person in the back of the head and has a .45 caliber pistol, and that he broke into a Hollow Ridge Road residence and his name is Josh. One of the responding officers requested that Westchester County police be notified and the assistance of additional units. Officers subsequently report the residence and homeowners check okay. The caller was likely looking to was police resources.

Feb. 28: A caller reported at 9:26 p.m. that while in CVS on Main Street, an employee notified him that at about 6 p.m. an individual used about $1,300 in counterfeit bills to purchase gift cards. Depositions were secured; a report will follow.

Pleasantville Police Department

Feb. 25: Report of the theft of lottery tickets from the 7-Eleven on Bedford Road at 4:01 a.m. It was later reported by the owner that more than $1,600 worth of scratch-off tickets were taken. A 32-year-old homeless man who is known in the area was charged with larceny. He is due back in village court later this month.

Feb. 27: A complainant arrived a headquarters at 3:46 p.m. to report that someone opened an AT&T account in his name and ran up $1,641.31 of charges without his knowledge. AT&T had sent a notice to the complainant informing him that he was delinquent on his payments. The resident had not opened the account and reported the matter to police so the company could drop the payment and close the account.

Croton-Harmon Police Department

Feb. 22: A caller reported at 8:25 a.m. that a male with no shirt was running around and talking to himself in front of the Croton-Harmon train station. Patrols responded with Croton EMS and MTA police. After being evaluated, the male was voluntarily transported to Phelps Hospital by Croton EMS.

Feb. 22: A caller from a South Riverside Avenue business reported at 9:43 a.m. that a woman just attempted to steal a bicycle from the business and she was now in the area of Prospect Place. Patrols responded and arrested the suspect, a 22-year-old Clarksburg, Md. woman, for fourth-degree grand larceny and other charges. The suspect was arraigned in village court and released on her own recognizance.

Feb. 27: Report of ATVs being operated at 11:25 a.m. Patrols responded and located the ATVs. The operators were issued verbal warnings.

Yorktown Police Department

Mar. 2: Anthony Sodano, 21, of Carmel, was charged on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, stemming from a Dec. 16 incident in which he allegedly was paid $1,750 via Zelle for sneakers but never delivered the merchandise. At 8:26 p.m. this date, he was pulled over on Route 6 for changing lanes unsafely and having an open container of alcohol, which was observed in the vehicle.

White Plains Police Department

Feb. 26: Lewis Kingsley, 47, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 3 a.m. at the intersection of South Lexington and Fisher avenues. Another man, Wayne Jamison, 52, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at the same location.

Mar. 1: Bairon Lopez, 29, and Giovanni Salgado, 26, were arrested and charged at 3:52 a.m. with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Martine Avenue.

Mar. 2: Devon Bryant, 35, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on North Broadway at 11:03 p.m.