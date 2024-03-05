Police Blotter, March 5 – March 11, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Feb. 24: Report of a suspicious person on Valley View Terrace at 12:19 a.m. When officers responded, a woman stated that she arrived home and observed a man pacing back and forth in front of her house. She remained in her car and called her husband who was inside the house. When he arrived outside, the man ran away.

Feb. 25: An 18-year-old Bedford man was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, after he allegedly attacked another man outside a bar on Main Street at 1:45 a.m. The suspect attempted to leave the scene by hiding in the trunk of a car, then jumped out of the trunk and ran off once the vehicle was pulled over on North Moger Avenue. He was taken into custody after a chase on foot on Main Street. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Mar. 21 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court. The injured party was taken by Westchester EMS to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Feb. 29: A tree fell onto the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway at Croton Avenue at 9:14 a.m., blocking lanes of travel. The Emergency Service Unit responded and moved the tree to the side of the road.

Feb. 29: Officers responded to Northern Westchester Hospital at 12:26 p.m. on a report of a fire. Welders doing work apparently ignited a small fire in wall insulation. The Mount Kisco Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Mar. 1: A 40-year-old village man was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, after he allegedly shoved another man to the ground about 4:30 a.m. near a bar on Main Street. The suspect left the scene but was located by officers on Kirby Plaza. He attempted to run from officers but was apprehended. The suspect was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Mar. 21 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court. The injured party, who suffered lacerations to his face, was taken by Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Mar. 1: At the request of a property manager, a trespass warning was issued at 12:21 p.m. to a former resident of an apartment on Maple Avenue. The manager said the man had been evicted recently but was seen earlier in the day inside the unit. The former tenant was advised that he would be arrested if he returned to the apartment again.

New Castle Police Department

Feb. 23: Officers responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a past burglary. Entry had been gained through a basement window and various items were taken. The incident continues to be investigated by detectives.

Feb. 26: Report of a larceny from a vehicle at a local shopping center. The vehicle owner reported parking and leaving her purse on the front seat. When she returned to the vehicle, she observed a shattered front passenger window and her purse was missing. The incident remains under investigation.

Feb. 28: Officers responded to the area of Tripp Street on a report of theft of services. An unknown male took a taxi from Manhattan, and when the taxi pulled onto Tripp Street, the passenger exited the taxi and ran into the woods without paying the fair. The incident is being investigated.

North Castle Police Department

Feb. 25: A Hunter Drive resident reported at 1:59 p.m. that two males attempted to break into his vehicle overnight, which he believed to be the same parties involved in a previous incident in the area.

Feb. 27: A Grove Road resident reported potential animal abuse at 4:31 p.m. The caller stated that she received a third-party anonymous complaint stating that the listed owner of a newly-rescued canine had possibly been abusing the animal.

Feb. 28: Report of a larceny from a vehicle on Maple Way at 6:52 p.m. The caller reported observing her vehicle broken into with her bag missing. The responding officer reported that the information was gathered; a report will follow.

Pleasantville Police Department

Feb. 26: A village resident contacted police at 12:55 p.m. to report that someone tried to fraudulently cash a $100,000 check using his personal information at the Chase Bank on Washington Avenue.

Feb. 27: Report of harassment on Hopper Street at 6:35 p.m.

Mar. 1: A 62-year-old Bronx man was arrested at 12:49 p.m. and charged with petty larceny in connection with the theft of an Apple watch last week.

White Plains Police Department

Feb. 24: A 34-year-old White Plains man was arrested at 8:32 a.m. and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance at 56 Mamaroneck Ave.

Feb. 24: A 25-year-old White Plains man was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with an incident at 41 E. Post Rd. at 2:04 p.m.

Feb. 25: A 23-year-old Mount Vernon man was charged with third-degree menacing and third-degree criminal mischief stemming from separate incidents on this date on Harmon Street.

Feb. 26: Two New Rochelle men were charged with petty larceny at 5:36 p.m. at 13 City Place.

Feb. 27: A White Plains woman was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny at 10:45 p.m. in connection with an incident at 47 Upland Ave.

Feb. 28: A Bronx man was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a firearm at South Lexington Avenue and Quarropas Street at 9:16 p.m.

Yorktown Police Department

Feb. 26: A 19-year-old Katonah man was arrested and charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and reckless driving, all misdemeanors, after an officer witnessed a vehicle at 6:30 p.m. traveling at an unreasonable speed and disobeying a stop sign at Commerce Street and Hanover Street. Multiple officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The operator continued driving on Moseman Road and Maxwell Court in a reckless manner, driving on the wrong side of the road with no headlights and almost striking a police vehicle head-on. An arrest warrant was issued and the operator was located by Carmel police and placed under arrest by a Yorktown officer. The operator was remanded to Westchester County Jail in Valhalla after being unable to post bail.