Police Blotter, March 29 – April 4, 2022, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Mar. 23: A Gatto Drive resident reported at 11:06 a.m. that taxis and livery cabs have been speeding on the street and using it as a shortcut to get to the South Moger Avenue train station parking lot.

Mar. 23: Officers responded at 3:03 p.m. to the parking lot at 195 N. Bedford Rd. on a complaint that a man was playing the violin and panhandling. The man was gone upon an officer’s arrival.

Mar. 24: A motorist reported at 7:24 p.m. that he believed he was being followed by another car. He stated that he stopped at a parking lot on South Bedford Road where other persons were present. The responding officer found that the motorist had left the scene and did not answer the phone when called back.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Mar: 15: Report of a dispute in the ShopRite parking lot on South Riverside Avenue at 2:53 p.m. A male was yelling at a female because her shopping cart rolled away and hit his car. The female is locked inside her vehicle. Patrols were dispatched; both parties were located, separated and the situation was mediated.

Mar. 16: A Hispanic woman was holding a baby and a sign asking for food and money at the entrance to the ShopRite shopping center at 4:41 p.m. Patrols were dispatched and advised the woman she is not permitted to solicit. Patrols stated they bought the woman a slice of pizza and she left the area in her car.

Mar. 17: Police believe the ATM at the Wells Fargo branch at 50 Maple St. was compromised by a skimmer device. Anyone who used this ATM on that date, check your bank accounts for suspicious activity. If you notice withdrawal attempts that you did not make, contact the Croton police at 914-271-5177 to file a report.

Mar. 18: A Grand Street resident reported at 5:16 p.m. hearing a gunshot and then seeing a bird fall near the sidewalk. Patrol located a dead bird. No other calls were received and patrol was unable to locate where the shot originated.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Mar. 24: Officers responded to the JCCA campus on Broadway at about 2:30 p.m. on a report that a 12-year-old girl intentionally ingested glass. The youth was transported by volunteer ambulance with a paramedic on board to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

Mar. 24: Three different residents reported on three separate days this week unauthorized withdrawals from the Wells Fargo ATM at the branch at the Thornwood Town Center. The ATM apparently had a skimmer device surreptitiously installed and a wireless camera installed with a view of the keypad allowing for personal identification numbers to be recorded. The perpetrator then cloned a card using the information from the skimmer and used the camera footage to learn pin numbers. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone using an ATM should cover their hand inputting the pin number to prevent a potential hidden camera from recording the keypad from above.

Mar. 25: Three residents of Booth Street in Pleasantville reported at about 7 a.m. that their vehicles had been entered and rummaged through during the early morning hours. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and remove the key fob to prevent thefts.

North Castle Police Department

Mar. 18: A party arrived at headquarters at 5:26 a.m. and reported observing a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway on Main Street and the operator appears to be asleep. The responding officers stated that the party checks okay at this time. He had fallen asleep while reading his phone in the car.

Mar. 18: A caller at Stop & Shop on North Broadway reported observing a male in the rear of the store loading a bag full of meat at 3:07 p.m. He stated that he was able to stop the party outside on the sidewalk and retrieve all of the groceries. The male was described as White or Hispanic, about 5-foot-10, wearing a black bubble jacket, a Yankee hat and blue jeans. Officers reported canvassing the area with negative results. Depositions recovered; report to follow.

Mar. 19: Report of a woman lying on the sidewalk across from Gavi Restaurant on Old Route 22 at 6:28 p.m. The responding officers requested an ambulance for a highly intoxicated female. The party was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Mar. 21: A woman arrived at headquarters at 3 p.m. to report a suspicious incident that occurred in a Business Park Drive parking lot 45 minutes in the past. She stated that while walking through the lot, a Black male, about 45 to 50 years old and operating a newer model brown-colored van, pulled alongside of her and said “Hi pretty girl, give me some sugar in the back of my van?” The complainant did not respond, quickly walking into the building. She observed the van drive off into the lot of 80 Business Park Drive and then onto Business Park Drive before making a right turn toward Route 22. A witness deposition was secured. An officer checked the area with negative results.

Pleasantville Police Department

Mar. 20: A hazardous condition was reported on Washington Avenue at 2:21 p.m. A road spike was life in the middle of the road by Con Edison. The utility was notified to remove the spike.

Mar. 24: A suspicious person was walking in the center of Broadway at 9:53 p.m. The subject was gone upon officers’ arrival.

Mar. 25: Report of a suspicious vehicle on Broadway at 2:50 p.m. A subject was arrested. The case is open and ongoing; no further information was available.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Mar. 16: A 33-year-old Patterson man was arrested for the sale of narcotics and possession charges. The suspect was charged with one count each of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both felonies. He was arraigned before Patterson Town Justice Michael Caruso and released pending an Apr. 20 court date.

State Police/Cortlandt

Mar. 20: State police arrested Bryan P. Illescas, 22, of Cortlandt, for DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor, and second-degree assault, a Class D felony. At about 2:51 a.m., troopers stopped a 2008 Subaru Impreza on Lexington Avenue in Cortlandt for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. After processing, Illescas was turned over to a family member. While being released from custody, Illescas punched the trooper in the face causing injury. Illescas was placed under arrest again and processed for assaulting an officer.

Yorktown Police Department

Mar. 24: Dominick Rocco, 32, of Hampton, N.H. was charged with second-degree criminal contempt at 6:10 p.m. after police received a report of a violation of an order of protection at a Yorktown residence.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.