Police Blotter, March 26 – April 1, 2024

New Castle Police Department

Mar. 15: Police responded to an Ossining residence on a report of a domestic dispute between a mother and son. Police arrived on the scene and determined the argument, which was about clothes, was verbal. The incident was documented.

Mar. 18: Police responded to a local job site in Chappaqua where new residential houses are being built. Sometime over the weekend, equipment was stolen from the site that was stored in a shipping container. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Mar. 21: Report of a door lock at an Ossining residence that may have been tampered with. Subsequent to an investigation at the scene, officers determined that no entry was made, but the lock to the door was damaged in an attempt to enter the residence. The investigation by detectives continues.

North Castle Police Department

Mar. 15: A party reported at headquarters at 10:54 a.m. that they received an e-mail stating someone had hacked their e-mail and social media accounts and is requesting money. A report followed.

Mar. 16: At 5:27 p.m., report of a larceny that occurred about five minutes earlier on Main Street. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hat and a black Nike sweatshirt and carrying a large black backpack. The suspect left on foot in an unknown direction. The responding officer canvassed the area with negative results. Depositions were secured.

Mar. 17: A caller reported at 1:27 p.m. finding a parakeet on the sidewalk on Main Street. The caller stated that he is willing to take care of the bird until its rightful owner is found. He provided his contact information.

Mar. 18: Report of a vehicle stolen from the driveway of a Sterling Road South residence at 5:14 p.m. The responding officer obtained further documentation; a report will follow.

Pleasantville Police Department

Mar. 15: An incident of check fraud was reported at 10:07 a.m. Chase Bank notified Savin Engineers on Campus Drive that a party attempted to cash a check against its account. The bank flagged the attempted transaction before any money could be taken.

Mar. 18: A subject reported at headquarters at 4:31 p.m. that a party attempted to cash a check against the Jacob Burns Film Center account. The bank notified the film center that it stopped the transaction before any money could be taken.

Mar. 18: A Bridgeport, Conn. man was arrested at 8:52 p.m. and charged with DWI following a traffic stop. The stop was executed after police responded to a disturbance in the Rebecca Lane parking lot.

White Plains Police Department

Mar. 13: A 30-year-old White Plains man was arrested at 2:06 p.m. and charged with third-degree menacing following an incident on Central Avenue.

Mar. 15: A 30-year-old New York City man was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on South Lexington Avenue at 11:08 p.m.

Mar. 16: A White Plains man was charged at 7:54 p.m. with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on South Broadway.

Mar. 19: A 37-year-old White Plains man was arrested at 2:03 p.m. and charged with third-degree robbery in connection with an incident at Nordstrom Rack at 3 City Place.

Yorktown Police Department

Mar. 13: A 51-year-old Yonkers woman and a 30-year-old Mount Vernon woman were charged with third-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, following a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway at 7:29 p.m. During an investigation, stolen merchandise valued at more than $3,000 was discovered inside the vehicle. A 22-year-old Yonkers woman was also charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

Mar. 14: A 59-year-old Yorktown man was arrested at 7:04 a.m. and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell at a Scenic Road residence. The suspect was allegedly in possession of 138 grams of cocaine, 12.1 grams of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pills and metal knuckles. He was held by the Westchester County Department of Corrections.

Mar. 19: A 37-year-old Dorchester, Mass. man and a 46-year-old Jamaica, Queens man were each charged with two counts of engaging in home improvement business without a license at 9:19 a.m. following an investigation of unlicensed contractors in the county. It is alleged the two men were doing work at two Yorktown residences.