Police Blotter, March 22 – March 28, 2022, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Mar. 15: Officers responded at 12:50 p.m. to a Barker Street residence on a report of a domestic disturbance. A woman reported that she had been involved in an argument with her adult son and wanted him to leave the apartment. The son gathered some of his belongings and left.

Mar. 17: Police responded at 8:26 a.m. to Five Guys on North Bedford Road on a report of a burglary and attempted theft. Employees told officers that they found a shattered window when they arrived at 7:45 a.m. and then discovered that someone apparently attempted to pry open a store safe. Detectives from the General Investigations and Forensic Investigations units have taken over the investigation.

Mar. 18: At 9:43 a.m., a man turned over a wallet to an officer that he said he had found at Starbucks on South Moger Avenue. The wallet contained only coupons and condoms but no personal paperwork of any kind to help identify its owner.

Mar. 18: An officer on patrol observed at 12:52 p.m. that a street sign had been knocked down on South Bedford Road and was partially in the roadway. The officer moved the sign from the road and advised the Department of Public Works that it needed to be replaced.

Mar. 18: A Spring Street resident reported at 1:14 p.m. that her family has an ongoing problem with a neighbor regarding loud noise. The matter was turned over to the community resource officer for continued investigation.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Mar. 14: An Eklof Court resident reported a sick or injured raccoon was in his backyard at 3:40 p.m. Patrols were dispatched and reported that the raccoon sauntered away prior to their arrival.

Kent Police Department

Mar. 10: Jose Cedeno, 41, of Astoria, Queens, was arrested at about 9:10 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI after officers were advised that a gray SUV was being operated erratically on Route 52. When police got close to the vehicle, which was located on Fair Street near Towners Road, it began traveling southbound in the northbound lane on Fair Street. After about a quarter-mile, the vehicle returned to the southbound lane. Cedeno was transported by police for arrest processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to appear before Judge Douchkoff at a later date.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Mar. 15: Police responded to the Thornwood ShopRite at 4 p.m. on a report of a larceny in progress. The first responding officer observed a female that matched the description of the person leaving the store. The female immediately abandoned the full shopping cart and began to run through the parking lot. She was apprehended without incident. Further investigation of store video confirmed the theft. The suspect was a 15-year-old Pleasantville juvenile, who was released with a juvenile Family Court appearance ticket.

Mar. 17: A 24-year-old Elmsford man was detained by the Loss Prevention Team at The Home Depot in Hawthorne at 1 p.m. The subject had left the store with about $130 in merchandise without paying. Following an investigation by police, the man was arrested and charged with petty larceny. The suspect was processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to Mount Pleasant Justice Court.

Mar. 18: Police responded to the JCCA campus in Pleasantville at 2:30 p.m. following a report of a 16-year-old female attacking an 18-year-old female resident, hitting, kicking and pulling her hair. Staff intervened and removed the victim to a staff office for protection. The 16-year-old then entered the office and threw glass at the victim, further injuring her. The 16-year-old was then escorted from the cottage by staff while the older female received medical care. A juvenile Family Court appearance ticket was expected to be served. An investigation is continuing.

North Castle Police Department

Mar. 12: A party arrived at headquarters at 3:26 p.m. to report being a victim of a scam on Craigslist while attempting to rent an apartment for his sister on Washington Avenue.

Mar. 13: A caller stated at 9:25 p.m. that a friend came to his residence in Bedford reporting a domestic dispute. The friend lives on East Middle Patent Road in North Castle. The caller reported he and his friend are at the Bedford residence. The caller, who was advised that the Bedford Police Department would be contacted, did not provide a location of where the domestic dispute occurred. Bedford police called back and reported that they made contact with the friend and he is being transported to Northern Westchester Hospital for evaluation. A North Castle officer responded to the hospital’s emergency room and advised the domestic incident occurred at the East Middle Patent Road location.

Mar. 14: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 1:53 p.m. to report that she was notified of apparent fraudulent charges on her T.J. Maxx credit card. When she went to see if her credit card was in her wallet, she discovered it to be missing.

Pleasantville Police Department

Mar. 13: An unwanted patron was in a Bedford Road store at 1:23 p.m. The person was removed from the premises.

Mar. 16: A truck backed into a corner of a commercial storefront on Wheeler Avenue at 4:58 p.m. causing damage. A report was filed.

Mar 19: A vehicle on Memorial Plaza was impounded at 5 a.m. before the farmers market setup. The car was towed.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Mar. 11: A 33-year-old Mahopac man was arrested after members of the sheriff’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a Carmel residence. Three firearms were seized, including a “ghost gun,” a personally made firearm. The suspect, who had a previous felony conviction for third-degree robbery, was charged with one count each of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in the Town of Carmel Justice Court and released on electronic monitoring.

Yorktown Police Department

Mar. 15: Yordi Brito, 23, of New York City was charged with reckless driving and unlawful fleeing a police officer at 9:15 a.m. after traveling at a high rate of speed on Underhill Avenue.

Mar. 15: Bruce Finley Jr., 32, of Wingdale, N.Y. was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny at 9:16 p.m. after allegedly using a victim’s credit card to charge $2,250 worth of merchandise at Lowe’s in Yorktown.

Mar. 17: Two 14-year-old Peekskill youths were charged with trespassing at Mildred E. Strang Middle School in Yorktown Heights at 10:09 a.m. One of the teens was also charged with resisting arrest.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.