Police Blotter, March 19 – March 25, 2024

County Police/Mount Kisco

Mar. 10: A 41-year-old Mount Kisco man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on Moore Avenue at 3:17 a.m. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an appearance this Thursday at the village’s justice court.

Mar. 11: A woman reported at 10:02 a.m. that her 17-month-old child was locked in a car in a parking lot on the 600 block of Lexington Avenue. An officer responded and was able to gain entry to the vehicle.

Mar. 11: Report of large tree limbs having fallen onto a car in a parking lot in the 400 block of Lexington Avenue at 3:22 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined the vehicle was unoccupied and no one was injured. The vehicle was significantly damaged, including having a cracked windshield, shattered rear window and numerous dents and scratches. The vehicle owner arrived on the scene and a report was prepared.

Mar. 12: An officer responded to a Gatto Drive residence at 11:53 a.m. after a woman called 911 to report that she was feeling dizzy before hanging up the phone. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded and transported her to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Mar. 14: An officer responded to a North Bedford Road business at 8:44 a.m. on a report of a loud dispute between a man and his daughter. The dispute had ended upon an officer’s arrival and was determined to have been verbal in nature.

Mar. 15: Four or five people reported feeling ill at 11:56 p.m. from a possible carbon monoxide leak at a South Bedford Road building. Officers responded with the Mount Kisco Fire Department and several EMS agencies. The building was evacuated and checked with gas meters by firefighters. No carbon monoxide was detected. After the investigation, it was determined that the sickness was most likely caused by food poisoning. Four people were transported by Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Westchester EMS and AMR ambulances to Northern Westchester Hospital with minor symptoms. One other person that was feeling ill drove herself to the hospital.

New Castle Police Department

Mar. 11: Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident on Shinglehouse Road involving a dog. A German Shepherd was pronounced dead as a result of the accident. A red sedan, possibly driven by an elderly female, is wanted in connection with the incident. Anyone with information should contact the department at 914-238-4422.

Mar. 12: Police responded to a Mount Kisco residence on a report of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife. Officers arrived on the scene and mediated the dispute. The incident was documented.

Mar. 12: A Chappaqua woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. It was determined the driver’s license was suspended after a traffic stop was conducted for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in New Castle Town Court.

Mar. 14: Report of a verbal domestic dispute between a father and son at a Millwood residence at about 9 a.m. Officers resolved the dispute on the scene and the incident was documented.

Mar. 14: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence at about 8:15 p.m. on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a mother and son. Officers resolved the dispute and the incident was documented.

North Castle Police Department

Mar. 8: Police received an E-911 call at 11:55 a.m. reporting a tire falling off a vehicle on Route 22, leaving the vehicle disabled in the roadway. The responding officer reported that the vehicle was towed by Armonk Garage.

Mar. 9: A caller reported observing a Mercedes Benz going off the roadway into a backyard on Bedford Banksville Road at 2:57 p.m. The responding officers reported that that Banksville Fire Department was on the scene prior to their arrival. The vehicle was removed by Armonk Garage.

Mar. 11: Report of a male party having fallen off a ladder on Nethermont Avenue at 8:44 a.m. He was believed to have a broken ankle. The man was transported to White Plains Hospital.

Mar. 12: A subject arrived at headquarters at 10:48 a.m. to report a larceny that occurred at her Main Street store on Mar. 7. No other information was available.

Mar. 12: A Washington Avenue resident contacted police at 6:22 p.m. stating that she thinks her boyfriend is going to break up with her. The woman stated that the boyfriend had already left the residence and did not want any police response as there was no dispute at any point. The responding officer reported that the subject checks okay at this time and did not wish to make any report on this matter

Pleasantville Police Department

Mar. 13: Four larcenies from vehicles were reported in the morning on this day, one on Douglas Drive and the other three incidents on Iroquois Road. At 6:19 a.m., a Douglas Drive homeowner reported that their vehicle, which had been parked outside and unlocked, had been rummaged through overnight. There were larcenies involving three other vehicles on Iroquois Road between 6:32 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The first of those incidents, reported at 6:32 a.m., involved a vehicle being stolen sometime during the early morning hours. Mount Pleasant police later found the vehicle. The incidents remain under investigation.

White Plains Police Department

Mar. 7: A 35-year-old Yonkers man was charged with petty larceny and resisting arrest at 9:12 a.m. in connection with an incident at 1 Maple Ave.

Mar. 7: A 30-year-old Bronx man was charged at 12:49 p.m. with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident 225 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Mar. 9: A man was charged with assault at 4:17 a.m. related to an incident Abbey’s Bar at 36 Westchester Ave.

Mar. 11: A 36-year-old Peekskill man was charged with petty larceny at Target at 9 City Place at 9:47 a.m.

Yorktown Police Department

Mar. 11: A 45-year-old Stamford, Conn man was charged at 8:21 a.m. with DWI and possessing an open container of alcoholic beverage in a vehicle following a report of a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Underhill Avenue and Route 118.

Mar. 14: A 59-year-old Yorktown man was charged with petty larceny at 1:45 a.m. for allegedly stealing $300 worth of miscellaneous scrap metal from a container at the Nissan of Yorktown dealership last September.