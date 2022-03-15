Police Blotter, March 15 – March 21, 2022, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Mar. 7: Report of illegal dumping at an East Main Street business at 9:47 a.m. The business reported that someone left two old mattresses in its driveway overnight.

Mar. 8: A rear window was reported broken with blood found at the scene at an office building on Smith Avenue at 7:29 p.m. An investigation is continuing into whether the incident was an attempted burglary or an act of vandalism.

Mar. 10: Police responded to the Saw Mill River Parkway at 11 a.m. on a report that a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on the parkway at Route 133. An officer located the vehicle south of Reader’s Digest Road in New Castle and escorted it off the parkway at Route 120 in Chappaqua.

Mar. 11: An employee at a health club on North Bedford Road flagged an officer down at 11:19 a.m. to report that a 17-year-old boy was “super-glued” to a toilet seat in the men’s locker room. The Mount Kisco Fire Department and Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded to assist the teen, who was subsequently transported to Northern Westchester Hospital for medical attention.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Mar. 3: A caller from Indian Summer Drive reported at 8:27 a.m. that at approximately 2:20 a.m. a vehicle pulled in front of their house and fireworks were thrown out of its window onto their lawn and drove away. No further description of the vehicle or its occupants could be provided.

Mar. 4: The Detective Division arrested a 36-year-old Montrose man at 11:30 p.m. in connection to an open grand larceny case concerning a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of an Albany Post Road business in 2020. The suspect was charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny and remanded to Westchester County Jail.

Mar. 6: Patrols responded to Croton Gorge Park at 4:28 p.m. on a report of a child stuck on the ice. Patrol responded and located the child in a wooded area near the Quaker Bridge side of the park, stuck on a hill that was icy. Patrol assisted getting the child down safely and turned the scene over to Westchester County police and Croton EMS.

North Castle Police Department

Mar. 4: A complainant reported at 8:15 a.m. observing what appears to be damage to an exterior door lock on North Broadway. The responding officer reported speaking to the complainant and obtaining depositions.

Mar. 4: The manager at U-Haul on Virginia Road reported at 3:03 p.m. that a vehicle stolen from the location was recovered by the Orange County Sherriff’s Department on Dec. 29, 2021, and was returned. The e-Justice stolen vehicle entry was canceled.

Mar. 4: Report of a possible residential burglary on Bedford Road at 9:41 p.m. A caller reported that she, her boyfriend, her aunt and uncle arrived at her parents’ home 45 minutes in the past to find that three bedrooms in the home appeared to be ransacked. She also reported that the window on the garage door was broken and believes that is how the intruder gained access to the home.

Mar. 8: A third-party caller reported at 3:09 p.m. that her daughter was involved in a motor vehicle accident about 10 to 15 minutes in the past where the other vehicle involved left the scene. The desk officer contacted the daughter at the cell phone number provided and was informed that the accident occurred as she was exiting the Whippoorwill Hills complex. Her vehicle was struck by a black sedan, which left the area in an unknown direction. The daughter further stated that she pulled over in a parking lot on Bedford Road. The responding officer gathered the information. A report to follow.

Pleasantville Police Department

Mar. 6: A Manville Road resident reported at 6:58 p.m. that his New York Post has been repeatedly stolen. The case is under review.

Mar. 8: Report of a disturbance on Weskora Avenue at 7:35 p.m. An order of protection was filed after the dispute between a father and son.

Mar. 10: Report of a larceny on Bedford Road at 2:06 p.m. The complainant reported being victimized by a rental apartment scam. The matter is under investigation.

Mar. 11: An arrest was made at 6:10 p.m. following a domestic dispute on Broadway. An order of protection was issued.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Mar. 6: Deputies responded to the Brewster Metro-North station in response to a 911 call reporting an intoxicated male pointing a pistol at people on the platform. Deputies, state troopers and Village of Brewster police officers arrived at the scene but could not locate anyone matching the description of the armed suspect. The train platform was secured and deputies searched the surrounding area, as Brewster and MTA officers interviewed potential witnesses. An investigation revealed no evidence of an armed man.

White Plains Police Department

Mar. 8: Vinicius Goncalves was arrested for fourth-degree stalking and endangering the welfare of a child at 100 Main St.

Yorktown Police Department

Mar. 11: Isiah Santana, 24, of Carmel, was charged at 9:53 a.m. with aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding after being stopped on Route 6 in the area of Mountain Brook Road for traveling 65 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.