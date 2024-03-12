Police Blotter, March 12 – March 18, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kent Police Department

Feb. 28: Patrols responded to the area of Pleasant Drive and Caryl Road at 4:25 p.m. on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, patrols located a black BMW SUV operated by a 31-year-old Flushing, Queens man. An investigation revealed the man had eight suspensions. He was placed under arrest for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A search of the vehicle also yielded a fraudulent New York State driver’s license.

New Castle Police Department

Mar. 3: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. Subsequent to an investigation, the responding officers arrested the husband on various charges, including third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The suspect was arraigned in New Castle Town Court and an order of protection was issued.

Mar. 7: Police responded to the area of Old Roaring Brook Road and the Saw Mill Parkway after a report of a possible domestic dispute called in by a passerby. Arriving officers located a female who was visibly upset. Subsequent to an investigation at the scene, it was determined to be a verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The incident was documented.

North Castle Police Department

Mar. 3: Multiple callers reported a vehicle on fire, possibly as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Bedford Road at 1:23 a.m. Officers responded with the fire department and EMS. Officers confirmed a vehicle was involved in an accident in which it hit a tree, but the vehicle was not on fire. The sole occupant was briefly trapped but officers were able to extricate the subject. The party was transported to Westchester Medical Center and the vehicle was removed by Armonk Garage.

Mar. 3: Westchester County Department of Emergency Services dispatched the Banksville Fire Department to Hickory Pass on a report of a pole fire at 7:47 a.m. The responding officer reported an active pole fire at the location and that the top of the pole snapped. Con Edison was notified and responded to the scene.

Mar. 4: A caller on Main Street reported at 11:12 p.m. that an unknown male wearing a red sweatshirt is in the rear of the location urinating on the property. The caller advised the party to leave the property but he refused. The responding officers reported that the party was provided a courtesy transport.

Pleasantville Police Department

Mar. 7: A 75-year-old woman who lives on Clinton Street was transported to Phelps Hospital at 12:30 p.m. after she had an allergic reaction to lemon water.

Mar. 7: Report of a disturbance near Key Food on Pleasantville Road at 1:20 p.m. Two men, ages 61 and 70, were involved in a dispute. Police sent them on their way.

White Plains Police Department

Mar. 1: A 34-year-old Queens man was charged with attempted robbery, menacing, criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and criminal impersonation at 8:22 a.m. in connection with an incident at Main and Church streets.

Mar. 4: Three White Plains men were charged with second-degree burglary following an incident at 173 Orawaupum Street at 1:24 a.m.

Mar. 4: A man was charged with forcible touching at Main Street and South Lexington Avenue at 10:53 p.m.

Mar. 6: A man was charged with second-degree criminal contempt at 1:38 a.m. stemming from an incident at 325 Mamaroneck Ave.

Mar. 6: Two homeless men were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in two separate incidents, one on Westchester Avenue at 4:04 a.m. and the other on East Post Road at 11:09 a.m.

Yorktown Police Department

Mar. 2: A 26-year-old Ossining man was charged with DWI and several traffic infractions following an accident with injuries on Route 100 near Route 134 at 6:55 a.m.

Mar. 2: A 59-year-old Bronx man was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, after a victim reported at 3:21 p.m. that a person posing as a lawyer contacted him by phone and said his granddaughter had been arrested and he would have to send cash to free her from custody. The suspect arranged for hired drivers to pick up envelopes with cash at three different times totaling $60,000. The victim later spoke with his granddaughter and realized he was scammed. Yorktown police assisted the victim in arranging another pickup and the suspect was later arrested in the Bronx.

Mar. 3: A 24-year-old Yorktown woman was charged with menacing and assault at 7:11 a.m. following a domestic dispute where she punched and scratched the victim in the head and body and threatened them with a knife.